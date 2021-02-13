February will be digital, but government believes face-to-face summit in May – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Portugal assumed the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU on January 1 and since then the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic has called into question the agenda of the Portuguese executive, some events, initially scheduled for take place in person, to be digitally adapted.

After a first month including visits to Lisbon by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and a small delegation from the European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, February now unfolds with “98%” of events in format according to Lusa, Secretary of State for European Affairs Ana Paula Zacarias.

While admitting that it was a “challenge”, the Secretary of State underlined the “positive aspects” of digital, giving the example of the launch of the Horizonte Europa program on 2 February, which took place. unfolded in a virtual format and which included “more than two thousand participants”, a coverage which, he assured, would not have been possible in a face-to-face event.

According to Ana Paula Zacarias, “six to seven meetings simultaneously” have already taken place at the Centro Cultural de Belém (CCB), seat of the Portuguese Presidency, and at the Permanent Representation of Portugal to the EU (REPER), in Brussels, has also managed to operate in a virtual dynamic.

The CCB is equipped with rooms exclusively dedicated to holding meetings in digital format and a virtual ministerial meeting usually involves around thirty people in the organization, a very small number in the meetings of working groups (experts).

Although it is not “the same [que] negotiate with a person around a table ”,“ the main thing is to be able to achieve the results that we have set for ourselves ”, he reiterated, stressing the“ good feedback ”he has received from both European partners and national governments.

The Secretary of State then underlined the need for “enormous adaptability and flexibility” in the face of an “extremely volatile” pandemic and, therefore, the format of each event is evaluated, ideally, “three weeks to advance ”, but has already underlined the achievement of the“ main concern ”of the presidency, namely the social summit and the EU-India summit, on 7 and 8 May, in Porto.

“Due to the effects of confinement, the measures that have been taken, the development of vaccination programs, we hope that the situation in May is much better,” said Ana Paula Zacarias, stressing, despite everything, that the presidency is ready, from the start, for the “three scenarios” – face to face, fully virtual or hybrid.

In this sense, the summits will take place in separate buildings – the 7 at the Porto customs and the 8 at the Rosa Mota pavilion – and the delegations accompanying both the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the heads of state. and the government of the 27 EU member states will be further reduced.

The virtual realization of these events will require, in turn, “a much more intense work of preparation upstream to achieve the results”, noted the Secretary of State, referring in particular to the action plan for the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Affairs Rights and a joint declaration “that can be made” with the Prime Minister of India.

“The Social Summit and the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister have many preparatory meetings. If it is virtual, it is clear that it reduces the size of what we would like, but we will do everything so that this does not adversely affect the results, ”he assured.

However, Francisco Azevedo e Silva, who was part of the organization of the Portuguese presidency of 2007, found that the proximity of citizens to European issues, “one of the very relevant roles” of the rotating presidencies, “is lost a lot. With virtual realization events.

“During the last presidency, summits were organized from Viana do Castelo to Faro and the Azores”, he noted, stressing that the “great movement” in these places aroused “the curiosity and interest of people”.

While admitting that it “facilitates access”, the current member of the Entity for the regulation of social communication has also recognized that digital technology is losing “contact between journalists” and “closer to political decision-makers”.

“The ease with which it happens when it’s in person is completely different,” he concluded.