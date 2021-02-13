Portugal maintains the suspension of flights with Brazil and UK until March 1 – Observer

Flights, commercial or private, with origin or destination in Brazil and the United Kingdom will remain suspended until March 1, according to a decree published Friday by the government.

In a note sent to editors this Saturday, the Interior Ministry indicates that the restrictive air traffic measures will remain in force until March 1, due to the epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19.

As in the previous state of emergency, only humanitarian flights continue to be authorized for the repatriation of nationals, of the European Union and countries associated with the Schengen area, and of their families, as well as third-country nationals residing in the national territory.

However, these citizens must present proof of laboratory tests (RT-PCR) for screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, carried out within 72 hours before the time of boarding, except for children under two and must comply with 14 days of prophylactic isolation and wait for the onward flight to the respective countries at a specific location inside the airport.

Repatriation flights for foreign nationals who are in mainland Portugal are also permitted.

Passengers from countries with an incidence rate equal to or greater than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants must, in addition to the test, also undergo a period of prophylactic isolation of 14 days, except when their stay in the national territory is not exceed 48 hours.