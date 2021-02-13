Draghi takes office as Prime Minister of Italy – Observer

This Saturday, Mario Draghi was sworn in as Italian Prime Minister by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, who instructed him to form a government after the crisis triggered by the resignation of Giuseppe Conte on January 26.

“I swear to be faithful to the Republic, to respect the Constitution and the laws loyally and to exercise my functions in the exclusive interest of the nation”, he declared in front of Sergio Mattarella at the Palace of the Roman Quirinal.

After Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), twenty-three ministers of his government are starting to take up their functions, including renowned technicians who will assume important portfolios such as the Economy, the Interior or the Energetic transition.

Draghi said he accepted the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to assume the post of Italian Prime Minister, after securing the support of almost all parties represented in Parliament.

The 73-year-old economist replaces Giuseppe Conte, who resigned after the Italia Viva party of coalition partner Matteo Renzi left the government, leaving it without a majority in parliament.

Draghi accepted, “albeit with reservations”, the task of forming a government, after Conte’s resignation nine days earlier, a caution he justified by wanting to see first what support he could get to rule.