Canada deported nearly half a hundred Portuguese in 2020 – Observer

The Canadian Border Agency (CBSA) revealed in a statement sent to Lusa that in 2020 12,767 foreign citizens had been deported, including 48 Portuguese.

January (11) and March (14) were the months when the greatest number of Portuguese left the country by order of the authorities.

The note also specifies that from the data corresponding to 2021, until February 9, 871 cases of deportation have been confirmed, including seven Portuguese citizens.

CBSA spokesperson Jacqueline Callin explained that in March 2020, Canada had decided to “suspend deportations due to the Covid-19 pandemic”, resuming these processes only for “all those prohibited from territory ”on November 30, 2020.

“This measure, to resume deportations, was carried out for several reasons, including legal ones, with the normal return of the services of the Ministry of Immigration in the processing of work and permanent residence visas, leading to these deportations,” at -He underlines.

However, there are some regions in which these processes are affected due to the cancellation of flights by several airlines to Mexico and the Caribbean, with the need to plan alternative flights.

Until March 17, 2020, all expulsions have been postponed, due to Covid-19, except for immediate situations, at the entrance to the Canadian border, or those who voluntarily request to be expelled and serious cases of inadmissibility in which escort is not required.

However, on August 4, 2020, as part of the removals resumption plan, the Canadian agency again deported individuals whose cases are inadmissible.

“In order to concentrate the agency’s resources, we prioritize in our inventory the cases of deportations that are the subject of protection and security problems. Serious inadmissibility cases, those involving crime, national security, war crimes, organized crime or human rights violations, are our priorities, ”Callin said.

The timely deportation of unsuccessful applicants plays a key role in supporting the integrity of the Canadian asylum system.

Those who are deported are people who “are already exhausted and have chosen not to pursue legal remedies, or have no legal right to stay in Canada,” he said.

The CBSA however stressed that “it will not deport those whom the Immigration Department confirms are illegible for permanent residence under public policy.”

“Deportations play a vital role in supporting Canada’s immigration system, contributing to Ottawa’s public safety,” he said.

The deportation of a person from Canada follows a complex series of procedures and recourse mechanisms that grant foreign citizens access to various privileges, and it is only after exhausting all these procedures that the CBSA proceeds to the deportation process.

“The timely deportation of unsuccessful applicants plays a key role in supporting the integrity of the Canadian asylum system. The CBSA has a legal obligation to remove people who do not have the legal right to stay in Canada as soon as possible, ”explained Jacqueline Callin.

Canadian authorities currently have administrative postponements or a temporary suspension of deportations to Somalia (Middle Shabelle, Afgoye and Mogadishu), Syria, Mali, Central African Republic, southern Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Burundi, Venezuela, Haiti, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq.

According to Canadian government data, more than 480,000 Portuguese and Portuguese descendants reside in the country.