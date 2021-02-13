Old Alisson has not been found, Klopp no ​​longer knows who to count on and Liverpool have lost again – Observe

It was one of the news of the week – just like it happens whenever life, or the end of it, interrupts the normal cycle of games, previews, press conferences, workouts. and warm-ups. In the middle of the week, it became known that Jürgen Klopp’s mother, Elisabeth, had passed away. And that the German coach, living in England, was prevented from traveling to Germany due to mobility restrictions caused by the pandemic.

“It meant everything to me. A real mother in the best sense of the word. As a devout Christian, I know you are in a better place now. We are living in terrible times, but when circumstances permit, I will have the wonderful celebration it deserves, ”Klopp said, speaking to a German newspaper. On social media, Twitter has shown its support for the coach in the most characteristic way possible: you will never walk alone, ‘you will never walk alone,’ as the historic song that sang at Anfield says when fans were filling out. still the stadium benches.

In the eye of the hurricane of what is possibly the most complex moment he has been through since arriving at Liverpool, Klopp arrived this Saturday at what was possibly the most complicated game he has had to guide in his career. With just three wins in the last 11 games – a spell that includes elimination from the FA Cup and a home loss to Manchester City – the Reds entered the pitch ten points ahead of Citizens and Chelsea and West Ham are already watching the climb to fourth place.

The opponent, however, was one of the most desirable. Against Leicester, at the King Power Stadium, a victory meant for Liverpool to reach third place and forget, albeit slightly, the difficult last few weeks. “We are in the same boat. There is no reason to worry, we are not pointing the finger at each other. There is nothing bad to say about the environment [no balneário] but we don’t exactly fly. If you don’t get good results every two weeks, that’s okay. We still have to fight because no one will help us. There have been some good signs in recent weeks that show us that we are not that far away, ”said Jürgen Klopp in a preview of the 300th game he was playing for Liverpool.

At that same press conference, however, the German coach once again confirmed that injuries are really Liverpool’s great opponent this season and that Fabinho, a Brazilian midfielder who has been adapted to center due to absences in the defensive sector, would miss the visit to Leicester. due to a muscle problem. Commenting on Diogo Jota, who was in great shape when he was injured in the Champions League in December, Klopp explained that the Portugal international will only return “in two to three weeks”. So, and without Fabinho, Liverpool played with Ozan Kabak in the center of the defense – winter reinforcement, coming from Schalke 04, who made his debut in the reds -, alongside Henderson, and with Curtis Jones, Wijnaldum and James Milner in midfield, behind the usual attacking trio.

In a first half that ended scoreless – and where Klopp was almost always sitting down and clearly far from his usual energy – Liverpool almost always had more ball and more presence in the opposing midfield but ended up to be Leicester, in offensive transition games, creating the best opportunities. The Reds were hit with bad luck again even before the first 20 minutes were over, with Milner getting injured and being replaced by Thiago Alcântara, but the truth is that the long passes from Henderson or Alexander-Arnold, whether they found Mané and Salah in a quick offensive transition, managed to dismantle Leicester’s defense. The best example of this came in the opening minutes, with Henderson discovering Salah practically in the penalty area, but the Egyptian striker fumbled with the ball and his opponents and couldn’t shoot (9 ‘). What is certain is that with all of this, Liverpool looked more like Liverpool than they had won English football last season.

As the clock ticked on, however, Leicester – where Ricardo Pereira started – began to try to stretch the match further and take advantage of the high pace at which the match was being played. With very quick counterattacks and always designed with great discernment, Brendan Rodgers’ side brought the confidence of good defense up front and often released James Vardy’s depth. The striker hit the post perfectly after a pass from Maddison (42 ′) and collided with Alisson, the Brazilian keeper taking the best (45 ′), and at the break it was clear that Liverpool had had more balloon and more. offensive flow but that Leicester, in two or three accelerations, could already have opened the scoring.

None of the coaches moved at half-time and quickly realized that the logic of the second half would be the same as that of the first: Liverpool arriving better and with more ball but Leicester, in the spaces, arriving with danger in the great area of ​​Alisson. Trent Alexander-Arnold had one of the best opportunities of the game, with a direct free kick that hit Schmeichel (57 ′) across the crossbar, but the goal was reserved for the Premier League top scorer. The same shot from Alexander-Arnold from outside the box, the ball deflected onto an opponent and ended up in Roberto Firmino after a succession of rebounds – the Brazilian, with delicious roulette, watched Salah from the heel and the Egyptian shot him, perfectly. , to open the marker (67 ′).