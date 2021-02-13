Bolsonaro facilitates civilian access to weapons – Observer

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, approved this Saturday a decree which facilitates the access of civilians to weapons, affirming to want to promote “self-defense”.

The decree, published this Saturday in the Federal Official Journal, allows citizens holding a possession and possession license to buy up to six weapons and two thousand ammunition per year.

The same document establishes that the certificate of “technical training” required for access to weapons, issued by the authorities, can be replaced by a declaration from a shooting club indicating that the applicant practices “usually”.

Jair Bolsonaro also instituted that members of shooting clubs and hunters can purchase up to 60 guns per year, no longer requiring the express permission of the military.

“Easing access to arms” was one of Bolsonaro’s promises during the 2018 election campaign, but so far measures in this direction have been “moderated or even canceled” by parliament or the courts .

Bolsonaro, captain of the army reserve, fervent defender of the military regime that ruled Brazil between 1964 and 1985, has always been in favor of an arms race for civilians, arguing the need for a ” self-defense ”, affirming 10 days ago that is not afraid of the“ armed people ”, because this is how“ you prevent a leader from becoming a dictator ”,

The Brazilian head of state also guaranteed that he would insist that parliament approve the so-called “exclusion from legality”, a legislative initiative aimed at preventing a police officer who kills a criminal in the exercise of his powers. functions be brought to justice, even if there are abuses of suspicion, having included this proposal in a package of measures against crime sent by the government by Congress, but which was ultimately withdrawn from discussion.

Brazilian security forces are, according to several human rights associations, among the most violent in the world.

However, for the President of Brazil, “a police officer in operation must have guarantees, since he is the head of the family, a worker who cannot, once his mission is completed, receive a visit from a bailiff at his home”. If he is armed in the street, it is because we gave him arms, ”declared the Head of State.