Taliban want to end NATO ‘occupation’ of Afghanistan – Observer

The Taliban believe that “prolonging the occupation and the war” is not in the interest of either party, before a NATO meeting on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The allies of the United States in NATO must decide next week whether their 10,000 troops will withdraw with the American forces or whether they will continue to be involved in the organization’s mission, “Resolute Support”. at a time when Taliban violence continues. felt in the country.

“Our message, in view of the NATO ministers meeting, is that the prolongation of the occupation and the war is neither in your interest, neither in your people nor in ours,” the Taliban said. in a press release. “Anyone who seeks to prolong wars and occupation will be held responsible, as has been the case for two decades,” the group warned.

Former US President Donald Trump struck a deal with the Taliban in February 2020, providing for a complete withdrawal of US forces by May, and in return the rebels have pledged not to allow terrorist groups to move out. areas they control and stop attacking US troops.

Trump reduced the number of US troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 at the start of 2021. The new administration led by Joe Biden has, however, already shown a willingness to revise the agreement with the Taliban, in particular to assess whether the rebels are keeping your commitments. Germany wants to extend its military mission in Afghanistan, the head of German diplomacy announced today.

Earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban to honor their commitments and, in particular, to reduce violence and cut ties with international terrorist groups.

“If we decide to leave, we risk jeopardizing the peace process and losing what we have achieved in the fight against international terrorism in recent years. There is also a risk that Afghanistan will once again become a haven for international terrorists, ”he said.

“If we decide to stay, we risk continuing to participate in a difficult military operation in Afghanistan and seeing the violence escalate, including against NATO troops,” Stoltenberg added. “Whatever the decision, it must be joint,” he concluded.

Today the Taliban reiterated their “serious commitment” to what had been agreed with Washington, ensuring that it “drastically reduces the level of operations”, although on the ground it appears that their offensive continues with frequent attacks against Afghan forces.