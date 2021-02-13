Japan. Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Fukushima – Observer

In update

An earthquake of 7.1 on the Richter scale was recorded this Saturday off Fukushima, in eastern Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, “although there may be small changes in sea level in coastal areas, this earthquake did not cause damage to Japan.” The epicenter was recorded about 60 kilometers deep, off Fukushima, according to the same agency.

In Fukushima and Miyagi, on the northeast coast of Japan, the earthquake reached level six on a Japanese scale, with a maximum of seven.

Other parts of the east coast and central Japan were also hit hard by the earthquake, including the capital, Tokyo, where it reached level four across Japan, EFE said. .

According to information provided by various media outlets, there is no tsunami risk alert. The US Tsunami Warning System website also does not record alerts to this effect.

The earthquake will have been felt at 2:07 p.m. (mainland Portugal time; 11:07 p.m. local time), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS, in its original acronym), which monitors seismic activity around the world.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, at least two aftershocks have already been felt – one of magnitude 4.7 and the other of 5.1.

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), the distributor of electricity in Tokyo and other regions, has reported, quoted by Bloomberg, that more than 800,000 homes have suffered power outages.

Images posted on social media show the force of the shock.

NHK reported that the shaking lasted about 30 seconds. (I felt longer).

Sequence on TV station in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture.

February 13, 2021

Damage to the interior of an Izakaya bar in the city of Fukushima.

Damage to the interior of an Izakaya bar in the city of Fukushima.

Reports indicate aftershocks are being felt in some areas. I no longer felt in Tokyo.

February 13, 2021

The Japanese government has already created a task force to gather information and assess the situation, according to the national network NHK. According to local press, no anomalies were reported at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The plant’s management body, specifically TEPCO, has already indicated that it is carrying out an assessment. Other energy companies that operate nuclear power plants located in affected areas are also checking for damage to facilities, EFE explains.

It is not yet known whether there was any property damage or whether the strong earthquake resulted in casualties or injuries.

Almost 10 years ago, on March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake followed by a tsunami in Sendai, about 140 km from Fukushima, left 19,000 dead and missing. The tsunami struck the nuclear power plant’s facilities, electricity was cut off, and nuclear fuel cooling systems were shut down, leading to core fuel melting in three of its reactors. The various hydrogen explosions destroyed parts of the buildings.

In April 2019, TEPCO began removing nuclear fuel from one of the reactor cooling pools, which exploded in the 2011 disaster.

Fukushima: nuclear fuel has started to be withdrawn from one of the reactors

The shock of this Saturday should not however have caused further damage to the installation.