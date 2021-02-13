Somali car bomb kills three, injures eight in Mogadishu – Observer

At least three people died and eight were injured on Saturday in a car bomb explosion near a checkpoint in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, according to a security official and witnesses.

“The police chased the vehicle (…) after seeing it several kilometers from where it exploded,” Abdirahman Mohamed, a security force official, told France-Presse (AFP). The official added that “the police opened fire on the vehicle and pursued it”, which “allowed many people to escape and limited the number of casualties the explosion could cause.”

“According to our information, three civilians died and eight others were injured,” the official said. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw vehicles disperse before the explosion. “The explosion was strong,” Aisha Ahmed said.

“I was in a store and saw the police chasing a vehicle across the road. He struck several vehicles and [triciclos motorizados] “Tuk-tuk” before it exploded near the checkpoint, “he said.

Another witness, Dahir Osman, was “in a gym near the site of the explosion”. “But, thank goodness, we heard the shooting before the explosion. And that put a lot of people on alert, including me, and we fled the area to protect ourselves, ”he told AFP.

The attack was claimed by Islamic radicals Al-Shabab, through their news agency Shahada, according to the monitoring center of the American jihadist site SITE. Al-Shabab has been waging a rebellion for years to overthrow Somalia’s fragile government, backed from afar by the international community.

They were expelled from Mogadishu in 2011 by the African Union (AU) Amisom force, but they still control much of Somalia, which has been in chaos since 1991.