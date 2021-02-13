Saudi Arabia denounces new Houthi attack on Abha civilian airport – Observer

The Arab Coalition today denounced an attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia with an explosives-laden drone, attributing the offensive to the Houthi rebel movement, the news agency said. EFE.

“Joint coalition forces on Saturday morning intercepted a drone bombed by Iranian-backed Houthi militias targeting Abha airport,” the Saudi state-run SPA news agency reported by EFE.

According to the Spanish agency, this is the second such attack against a civilian infrastructure denounced by the Coalition led by Saudi Arabia, after last Wednesday a fire was reported in a passenger plane, without injuries.

EFE reports that the Houthis are also calling for attacks using three drones launched on Friday against Abha airport and the nearby King Khaled military base, which achieved their objectives, attacks unrecognized by Riyadh.

SPA also claims Coalition spokesman Turki al Maliki denounced that operations launched by militias are “systematically and deliberately against civilians and civilian targets”, adding that all “terrorist attempts by Houthi militias have been thwarted. “.

Drone and missile attacks by Yemeni rebels against Saudi Arabia have been common since the Riyadh-led Coalition intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015, supporting the government of Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, also recognized by the community. international.

The first attack on Abha airport, located about 100 kilometers from the border with Yemen, took place in February 2016, after having been the target of at least 10 other attacks since then, the most serious being the June 12, 2019, injuring 26 civilians.

Houthi actions against Saudi Arabia have intensified this week, with offensives almost daily.

On February 4, the United States withdrew its support for the Arab Coalition, and on Friday Washington announced it would remove Yemeni rebels from the list of terrorist organizations.