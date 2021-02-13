Costa wishes Draghi good luck and considers Italy “essential for the future of Europe” – Observer

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa wished “the greatest happiness” to his new Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, considering that Italy’s success is “essential for the future of Europe”.

Mario Draghi was sworn in as Prime Minister of Italy this Saturday by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, who instructed him to form a government after the crisis triggered by the resignation of Giuseppe Conte on January 26.

“I wish Mario Draghi good luck. Italy’s success is essential to Europe’s success. Portugal and Italy are very close countries. We will work together to build a Europe with united and effective solutions to the challenges we face ”, wrote António Costa, in a post on the social network Twitter in Portuguese, English and Italian.

Draghi said he accepted the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to assume the post of Italian Prime Minister, after securing the support of almost all parties represented in parliament.

“I swear to be faithful to the Republic, to respect the Constitution and the laws loyally and to exercise my functions in the exclusive interest of the nation”, declared Draghi, in front of Sergio Mattarella at the Palace of the Roman Quirinal.

The 73-year-old economist and former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) replaces Giuseppe Conte, who resigned after the Italia Viva party of coalition partner Matteo Renzi left the government and left it without a majority in parliament.

Draghi will have to find a way to quickly and efficiently invest the 209 billion euros of European funds in the recovery plan against the effects of the economic, social and health crisis triggered by the covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past few days, Draghi has held two rounds of consultations with the parties and won the support of all except the Brothers of Italy (far right), Giorgia Meloni, who holds 19 out of 315 seats in the Senate and 33 out of 630. in the Chamber of Deputies.

Mario Draghi will make his debut on February 25 as Prime Minister before the remaining heads of state and government of the European Union, at the two-day virtual summit convened by Charles Michel to address the covid-19 pandemic and defense issues.