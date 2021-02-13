and Mourinho fell defeated – Observer

Life is not easy for José Mourinho. Despite qualifying for the League Cup final and still competing in the Europa League, Tottenham are in freefall in the Premier League, already out of the top four in the table, and this week they also missed the FA goal Cup. After an authentic epic against Everton, with nine goals and the final victory of Caramel André Gomes, the spurs were eliminated from the Cup and the press hastened to remember an old sentence from the Portuguese coach.

“5-4 is hockey, not football. If I see this in training, in a three-on-three match, I send the players to the locker room because they are not defending well. So 11 against 11 is a shame, ”Mourinho said in 2004, still as Chelsea coach, in commentary on a game between Arsenal and, interestingly, Tottenham. 17 years later, history turned and the Portuguese participated in a kind of hockey game. “I liked it… and I didn’t like it. We created, we had good shots, opportunities and scored. We have shown character, but attacking football only wins if you don’t make more mistakes than you create. It was the mouse and the cat. The mouse was our mistake and the cat was how we made up for it, ”Mourinho explained after the game, assuming the team made several defensive mistakes.

Tottenham eliminated from the Cup by Everton in a crazy game with nine goals and extra time (and a result not seen since 1961)

Now defensive mistakes which were also common at Manchester City earlier in the season – the tough opponent Tottenham had ahead of this Saturday at Etihad. In Guardiola’s squad, however, the mistakes disappeared and were corrected with the advancement of the calendar and the truth is that almost by mid-February the Premier League once again had a city that remembers the best times. years when the club was English Champion. Speaking to SportTV, Mourinho explained the difference between Tottenham and City: this is why the former keeps making mistakes in defense and how the latter solved the problem.

“City solved this problem easily… And I say nothing more… Do you know how they solved their problem? They solved it when they went to Lisbon, ”said the Portuguese coach, blaming the hiring of Rúben Dias for the great responsibility for the defensive effectiveness of Guardiola’s side. “Rúben has an incredible influence on this improvement. I’m very happy that a very good, very humble, very hardworking guy has reached the Premier League and made an impact. I’m very, very happy, ”he added of the young Portuguese international.

Reuben, oddly enough, did not start this Saturday. The 23-year-old missed City’s last game against Swansea and the FA Cup after developing a fever; he recovered and joined the squad but was spared by Guardiola, with Laporte taking the vacant seat alongside John Stones in the center of defense. Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo started, as did Rodri and Gündoğan, and Sterling and Foden directly supported Gabriel Jesus. On the bench, in addition to Rúben Dias and Mahrez, was Sergio Agüero, who had already trained the week after the injury he suffered. On the other side, Mourinho naturally bet on Kane, Son, Moura and Lamela, leaving Bergwijn on eleven. The biggest surprise at Tottenham ended up appearing on the defensive axis, where the central duo were formed by Eric Dier and Sánchez and Alderweireld was a substitute.

Against Tottenham and after Liverpool’s loss to Leicester, Manchester City knew they could extend the distance to the current English champions to 13, in addition to holding the top of the table again. Tottenham, against Manchester City, knew they needed all possible points to get back to the top spots in the table and fight for European competitions. In a very exhausting first part for the spurs, who always played very backwards and exploited the opponent’s error and watched City control possession of the ball, the difference was made by a penalty. Højbjerg fouled Gundogan and Rodri opened the scoring on the conversion (23 ′). The moment of the sanction was however marked by a cartoon episode.