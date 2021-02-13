On the day Insigne anticipated Valentine’s Day, Juventus slipped and found themselves stranded – Observe

Cristiano Ronaldo has so many records and records that it is sometimes difficult to keep up with everyone. There is no consensus that he is already the greatest goalscorer of all time, above Pelé and Josef Bican there was no consensus on what was the 1000th match of his career effectively and it seems that only the fact that he becomes the player with the most goals for the selection, when it passes the registration of Ali Daei, it will be really consensual. Yet this week another number has popped up in Ronaldo’s atmosphere – which isn’t exactly related to throws, goals, or games.

In the last week, the Portuguese player has reached 500 million subscribers worldwide on the main social networks – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – which not only makes him the most followed person on the internet, but also the first, in all quadrants, reach these numbers. A story that is worth what it is and that is clearly a story of the 21st century: but it still demonstrates the stratospheric dimension of Cristiano Ronaldo. A dimension that in recent days has also been commented on by Federico Chiesa, teammate of the Portuguese, who collapsed while praising the number 7 of Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now exceeded 500 million subscribers on his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts ????

He is the first person to reach this mark on social media ???? pic.twitter.com/2qC4Jgl1jQ

– B / R Football (@brfootball) February 12, 2021

“He’s the strongest of all. For me, it is a symbol, I have always admired it. He’s very strong but he’s also strong off the pitch. In my opinion, this is the best ever. Someone who has scored over 700 goals, you can’t say the opposite, ”said the Italian in an interview with Tuttosport, where he guaranteed that he was still living“ a dream ”to represent the Turin club. This Saturday the two were in the starting lineup for Juventus’ visit to Napoli – Cristiano Ronaldo’s first visit to the Neapolitan stadium since being renamed Diego Armando Maradona.

Still without Dybala – who despite his injury this week received a message of support from the NBA and Brooklyn Nets player James Harden – Andrea Pirlo threw Rabiot, Bentancur and Bernardeschi into the middle space, along with Chiesa, and the usual duo offensive formed by Ronaldo and Morata. McKennie and Kulusevski, two of the Bianconeri’s most used players this season, started off the bench, Ramsey and Arthur were not in the squad and veteran Chiellini was a center starter in his 400th game. in career in Serie A. But besides being a huge classic of Italian football and remembering the challenge that did not happen in the first round, when Napoli did not enter the field due to a Covid-19 epidemic which kept him from traveling to Turin and lost due to lack of attendance, meeting since Saturday he has faced two of Serie A’s most important names in the past 20 years.

Super challenge! ???????? ✨ ???? ⚡️ @ en_sscnapoli @juventusfcen #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/c9cVEGLnoj

– Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 13, 2021

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo have faced each other for the second time in the new phase of their lives, following their recent meeting in the Super Cup. Together, in what already seems like another life, they have formed an enviable midfield duo, both in AC Milan and in the Italian squad – Gattuso’s race allied to the Pirlo class with a huge perfection and both seem to be figures and symbols of a type of player that no longer exists, between the pure ‘6’ and the creative register. But even the decades-long friendship hasn’t suppressed everyone’s assertiveness and will to win: not even the bad time Gattuso lives in Naples and which, according to the Italian press, could lead to dismissal if the result was not more favorable against Juventus.

“It’s part of our job and it can happen that it gets fired. However, as always, we must do our best. Anyone can have a hard time. I regret Rino’s situation [Gattuso] but I already have enough problems to fear and we are preparing to win. Above all, we look at each other, we do not look at the teams we have already played against, but those against which we are going to play. The goal is to go to Napoli to pick up the three points and not take them away from the title fight, ”Pirlo said in the game’s antechamber.

Get ???????????????????????? ???????? # NapoliJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/LbXF8yUix8

– JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 13, 2021

In a clear recovery and recovery in this phase of the season, based on three straight wins for Serie A and trying to get closer to AC Milan and Inter Milan, Juventus have started better, with more than ‘approaches to the opposing goal and a greater presence in the midfield. opposite. Napoli responded without much urgency, usually with vertical passes and a bet on depth, and it seemed that any acceleration from Gattuso’s side left Juventus with some instability in the defensive sector. Chiesa failed to unbalance, not so much because of the Italian’s demerit but because of the Di Lorenzo side, and the ball rarely reached Ronaldo and Morata with quality. The moment which marked the first part was however reserved for half an hour.

Chiellini, on the special day of the 400th Serie A match, hit Rrahmani’s face with one hand in an air dispute and the match referee ended up taking a penalty after analyzing the VAR footage. Upon converting, Insigne didn’t fail and opened the marker (31 ′), celebrating by showing a shirt that read a message to his girlfriend: “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.” Napoli went to the break to win by the minimum margin and Pirlo, at the start of the second half, replaced Cuadrado with Alex Sandro.