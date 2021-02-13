the cheapest Tesla will advance – Observer

The market is awaiting a series of launches from Tesla, which is all the more relevant after the California brand sold nearly 500,000 units in 2020, when not two years ago it had not surpassed 100,000 / year. But of all the expected novelties, from the Semi to the Cybertruck, via the Roadster, none can compare to the possibility for Tesla to launch in the short term a compact model (type VW ID.3), for a price of around $ 25,000. Especially for Europeans, because compacts are the best-selling vehicles on the Old Continent.

Traditionally, CEO Elon Musk has taken responsibility for delivering brand news. But this time it’s Tom Zhu, the chairman of Tesla China – the only company in the country dedicated to the manufacture and sale of automobiles whose capital is 100% owned by a foreign manufacturer – to confirm that baby Tesla will go ahead. Zhu told China’s Xinhua News Agency that Gigafactory Shanghai, after hosting an assembly line for the Model 3 and another for the Model Y, also already in service, is able to install a third line for the new models.

Asked by Xinhua, Zhu admitted that Tesla China will design and develop the new baby Tesla, a vehicle slightly smaller than the Model 3, which is expected to use a smaller version of the platform already used in the Model 3 and Y. in in charge of the Research and Development center integrated into the Chinese Gigafactory, the second site of the North American manufacturer and the first outside the USA.

Very proud of the fact that “his” company is developing the baby Tesla, which should be called Model 2, although unofficial, Zhu said it will have dimensions close to the VW ID.3 (4.26m), approximately 4.3 meters, positioned under the Model 3 (4.69 m) and the Model S (4.97 m).

The initial proposal aims to design a Model 2 that could be offered for $ 25,000 (around € 20,600), a figure that should refer to the North American market, without taxes and already counting on incentives and potential savings. . It is expected that in Europe, where it should arrive in three years, the baby Tesla can be offered between 35 and 40 thousand euros, not far from the values ​​practiced by ID.3.

In addition to being intended for China and other Asian markets, the Model 2 will help conquer Europe, where it will certainly also be produced at Gigafactory Berlin. However, there are doubts about the aesthetics, since although the platform is the same as that used by the Model 3 and Y, baby Tesla will sacrifice the rear, which will be more vertical, type ID.3. Style wise, Elon Musk promised he would be “super cool, radical like Cybertruck and able to win the heart.”