World Food Program warns 12.4 million people in Syria starve – Observer

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said on Saturday that about 12.4 million people are food insecure in war-torn Syria, a figure it deemed “alarming.”

“Nearly 60% of the Syrian population is currently food insecure,” said the UN agency, referring to the results of a study conducted in late 2020 across the country. “This is by far the highest number ever recorded,” said this entity. The country (with about 20 million people, according to WFP) had reached a previous record in May, with 9.3 million people unable to eat enough.

“More than ever, an increasing number of Syrians are starving, falling into poverty and food insecurity,” the WFP spokesman in Syria told AFP. “It is alarming that a basic meal is out of reach for most families,” he said.

In a country devastated by nearly a decade of war, around 83% of the population lives below the poverty line, according to UN statistics.

In recent months, the economic crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has significantly slowed the flow of US dollars to Syria, and the measures imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, have further worsened the situation, with the Syrian pound falling against the dollar. for a historical minimum. In addition, the rise in prices has also worsened living conditions.

“The economic situation in Syria is putting pressure on families who have nothing left after years of conflict, and many of them depend exclusively on humanitarian aid for their survival,” Lawson said. The Syrian conflict, which began in March 2011, with the bloody crackdown on anti-regime protesters, has caused the deaths of more than 387,000 people and forced millions of Syrians into exile.