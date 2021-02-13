Open Arms ship saves more than 100 migrants in the Mediterranean – Observe

More than a hundred migrants have today been rescued in the waters of the central Mediterranean by the Spanish humanitarian organization Open Arms, which welcomes more than 140 people on board, after another rescue operation carried out on Friday.

Among the more than 100 migrants rescued this evening, the exact number of which is still unknown, were “many women and children”, as the non-governmental organization (NGO) explains on social networks.

The migrants were traveling in an inflatable boat which was intercepted due to the “Alarm Phone” alert, a service that receives telephone alerts from ships in distress on the high seas.

They were in Malta’s search and rescue zone, although, according to Open Arms founder Óscar Camps, there was a coast guard patrol boat from warring African country Libya in which many migrants are returned.

In another operation on Friday, the Open Arms Astral, which accompanies the ship, rescued 40 other migrants traveling in a small boat and among them were a woman, a three-month-old baby and three unaccompanied children.

The rescue came after an NGO Sea Watch plane warned of the presence of a boat in distress at sea.

In the statement on the first rescue, Open Arms said it needs to disembark migrants “as soon as possible” in a safe haven, as sea conditions deteriorate rapidly due to the arrival of ” strong storm ”.

The Spanish organization, with a ship and the Astral sailboat, guaranteed in a statement that throughout this mission, which began twelve days after leaving the port of Barcelona, ​​it has witnessed hundreds of returns to Libya.

Faced with this situation, Open Arms insisted that Libya “cannot be considered a safe country” for returning migrants and reminded the European Union of the “duty” to protect their lives so that they have the possibility to seek asylum, according to international law.