Autonomous region of Bolama-Bijagós, a dangerous idea – Observer

Since the 80s of the last century, with distracted gladiators in the arena of Bissau, each with one eye on the pocket and the other on the enemy, the inhabitants of the Bijagos archipelago have been left to their fate and the compassion of NGOs.

And now that Bissau is shrinking, that even the Vulture Brotherhood has already declined the possible invitation to an occasional funeral due to a death that has not yet happened, the Lords of Bissau want to go to the sea to get their hands on on the still intact. , virgin islands, where women and men live in secular harmony with nature. The argument, say the promoters of this dangerous agenda, is that the state is not paying due attention to the inhabitants of the islands. The other regions could also, and with the same legitimacy, invoke the abandonment to which they were voted by the government of the capital. And it is not that Bissau, elusive El Dorado of the populations of the interior, swims in a sea of ​​roses, serving only as a storehouse for the enrichment of politicians in our place. The Guinean capital has also been left to its own devices and only the compassion of the poet remains:

Formerly called clean and beautiful,

Your crowded avenues have aroused jealousy!

Beautiful gardens and distinguished people adorned you.

In the vibrant dance of the seasons you could smell the scent.

The callused hands that made you shine,

The whole time they went out with you with fiery pride.

Progress and tradition flourishing on the famous floor,

The drizzle of rain and the breath of cunfentú: reasons to smile!

And the one who saw you beautiful today asks who you are!

We don’t know where your prejudice begins and ends.

You lost your north and they took your size like a waste.

Dishonored, more like a house of wanderers!

Unsightly buildings erected everywhere,

They were turned off from your tapas and your backyard views.

And with the trash can face stamped on the postcards,

You have moved from a clean and beautiful place to a place not recommended.

If decentralization – bringing the essential functions of the State back to the populations – is a national emergency and a theme that federates consensus in Guinean society, its implementation should not be done in isolation. In a society where existing cleavages have been exacerbated by recent electoral conflicts, restoring and consolidating such valuable internal cohesion is a priority, a Bijagós conference – divide and rule is not welcome. Obviously, we started from a bad premise for our reality. The issues of autonomy are very sensitive, with a fine line that goes from the heightened passions that give rise in marriage and their conflicting coolness that leads to divorce. Endless examples (Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, etc.) of consolidated countries, without major ethno-religious issues, which have recently been submerged by separatist drifts outside their territories, even with the guarantee of indivisibility written into the constitutions. What is true today, tomorrow can be a lie! The self-determination of territories and peoples is a question of different wills and interests, so it is better not to open our flanks too much so as not to be overtaken in the curve of good intentions. Clearly, there is a process of colonization underway on the part of our neighbors, with the already effective control of our economy (which controls the numbers, controls the narrative and the paths to follow!) And the territorial conquest which ensues. Who has not yet woken up to this frightening reality, should wake up as soon as possible, because tomorrow is already late.

The Bolama-Bijagós region, which the New York Times dubbed “A peaceful paradise in a troubled land” in 2009, is an archipelago comprising 88 islands and islets, only 20 of which are permanently inhabited. Since 1996, it has been a UNESCO biosphere reserve, the largest in West Africa. In 2013, the World Heritage Committee decided to postpone the decision to include the pearl of Guinea on the list of natural and cultural heritage of humanity, because the nomination file did not meet, among other things, the cultural criterion, and did not demonstrate the universal value of the archipelago. This highlights the prerogative of political elites to treat serious matters with crass amateurism. With so many national and international scientific studies available, testimonies from alumni and actors in the field, which extol the uniqueness of the Bijagó culture, the minimum required was to design a concrete dossier.

While it is clear that the way forward is not to embark on an inglorious adventure of building the Guinean house from the roof, this motivates these gentlemen who appear in the gallery of disagreements with the idea of ​​progress in Guinea in the last four decades? Are the interests of this initiative not resolved? Will they want to make Bijagos the Maldives Islands? How does a state grant autonomy to a region, being itself non-autonomous and incapable of performing its most basic functions, such as providing health, education, justice to citizens, monitoring its coastal zone, to assert its territorial sovereignty (our borders are the cheese for sharp knives of neighboring countries)?

And we must not be naive enough to assume that with this type of initiative, the peoples of our islands will not have the same fate as the Masai in East Africa, where they are persecuted far from their ancestral lands. , to the delight of spoiled tourists who prefer to contemplate the wonders of the ecosystem without the presence of one of its elements, the natives.

It is also important to question the current government on the legal regime of land ownership in the archipelago: is it or is it not the state that owns the land? And has the land occupied by hotel units been granted or sold to individuals?

Until you bet – what are you waiting for? – in a development model based on the creation of value, wealth and less on begging, the State can intelligently use the meager resources available to meet the most pressing needs of some 35,000 inhabitants of the archipelago. Now, to create an insularity fund, the value of which must correspond to a percentage of the financial compensation of the fisheries agreements – of the European Union, the country receives a total of 15.6 million euros per year. This figure, to be included in the general state finance law, could be applied in the sectors of health, education, maritime economy and transport – improving maritime links and purchasing airplanes (in partnership with a specialized company) for urgent transport, namely emergencies.

Getting back to the cold cow, decentralization is the way to go. The Constitution of the Republic itself devotes its Chapter VI to local government. However, the political class has been so distracted in the recurring struggles to access the honey pot that it has not done the necessary work of legislating on the organization of local communities, limiting itself to appointing jobs for boys, governors, administrators of regions and sectors as simple decorative figures of public administration.

What we are proposing is to organize “Conferences on local communities in Guinea-Bissau”, open to all and with specialist sub-jurisdictions and certain cities in Africa and Europe. Once the adoptable models have been identified, the pilot project should be launched in a first phase – for example, in a city in each region – with support in technical and human resources as part of a twinning with other cities in the world. with advanced municipal management., as well as financial transfers from the central administration. At the end of the pilot project, the legal regime of local authorities defining their form of organization, their framework of competences and their powers must be finalized. The country would therefore be well prepared to organize municipal elections.

