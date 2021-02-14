United Airlines orders 200 flying taxis from Archer

The flying taxi market piques the curiosity of major airlines. The proof of this order recently placed by United Airlines: 200 electric vehicles with vertical start (eVTOL) that enable city trips to be carried out.

United Airlines trusts Archer

The vertical take-off taxi is located halfway between the conventional airplane and the helicopter. These flying machines offer design flexibility and open the way for new applications, especially in city traffic. In France, the RATP aims to develop an urban air mobility sector in the Paris region and plans to start flying flying taxis in Île-de-France from June 2021. If the eVTOL revolution didn’t happen as quickly as some of its early proponents had hoped, the industry has continued to evolve over the months.

Startup Archer has won giants United Airlines and Stellantis, the new group that emerged from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA. Stellantis is expected to assist Archer in the manufacture and carbon fiber fuselage of its electric flying machine. For its part, United Airlines has decided to order 200 vertical take-off aircraft valued at $ 1 billion. An ambitious decision that shows the group’s desire to look to the future of mobility.

EVTOL: The future of urban mobility

Like its competitors, Archer is working on the development of flying taxis with the aim of offering a new form of mobility for inner-city air traffic. One can imagine that in a few years’ time a United Airlines customer could be driving to a “Vertiport” in a city center on top of an urban skyscraper. He was able to drive to the airport with an eVTOL for a few minutes to catch his plane.

Among other things, one can imagine that eVTOL vehicles could also transport passengers between neighboring cities, for example from Paris to Rouen, from Marseille to Aix-en-Provence, from San Francisco to Palo Alto or from Baltimore to Washington. With such uses now accessible to wealthy people by helicopter, we can assume that the democratization of flying taxis could make these trips more accessible. Not to mention the ecological and silent side of this solution.

Currently, the Archer prototype requires the presence of a pilot. Ultimately, the startup claims that its flying taxi will be completely autonomous and that it can fly alone without a pilot in the cockpit. This allows another passenger to be brought on board the flying vehicle. The development of eVTOL requires significant regulatory changes. A review of air traffic control appears to be essential.