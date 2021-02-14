Catalonia will vote in elections with unpredictable results – Observer

The independence movements will try this Sunday to retain the majority they have held for nearly ten years in the Spanish region of Catalonia, during the elections to the regional parliament where the socialist candidate is likely to be voted the most.

The electoral consultation is taking place against a backdrop of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, after the Christmas period, which contributes to increasing abstention, making the end result more unpredictable.

The separatist parties, in power in Catalonia, seem well placed to maintain the majority, but extremely divided and with an electorate disappointed by the failure of the region’s attempt at independence in 2017, which leads the socialist candidate to hope for a good result.

The big bet of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in the regional elections fell on the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, leading in the polls but with little possibility of displacing the independence of power.

Most of the polls published give the victory to the list of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC, associated with the PSOE) slightly ahead (21-22%) of the two main independent parties that govern the autonomous community: the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC , 20-21%) and Ensemble for Catalonia (JxC, 19-20%).

The PSC, with a conciliatory attitude, will benefit from the useful vote of the constitutionalist voters (for the unity of Spain), which had already occurred in 2017 with the Citizens (of liberal right) who had won the previous elections, but which did not prevent a separatist majority in the regional parliament of more than 68 votes out of a total of 135.

Together for Catalonia (right), the party of the former regional president, now on the run in Belgium, Carles Puigdemont, continues to defend the confrontation with the central state and repeats that it intends to unilaterally proclaim independence if it wins the election.

For its part, the republican left of Catalonia (socialist) defends dialogue with Pedro Sánchez, even being a fundamental ally for him to remain in power in Madrid.

In what was a highly controversial decision, voters with the covid-19 virus or quarantined will have the right to vote from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., before the polls close.

Members of polling stations will have full protective gear to wear during these time slots, many of which have tried to extricate themselves from the obligation to keep polling stations running.

About 31,000 of the 82,000 called to the tables asked to be excused from appearing, but authorities have not disclosed the number of requests they have accepted and are ensuring that the suffrage is not in danger.

If in 2017 there were only 2% who declared not to vote, now it would be 12%, according to the polls, this percentage being higher than that verified before the Galician (4%) and Basque (8%) elections held in July of last year, already during the covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 14,200 officers from the regional police (Mossos d’Esquadra) and the local police of Catalonia are deployed on Sunday to provide security in the 2,769 polling stations.

Catalonia is located in northeastern Spain and is one of the country’s 17 autonomous communities, with a regional government and parliament, as well as its own police force (Mossos d’Esquadra).

The Catalan executive, like that of the other autonomous communities, has significant powers in areas such as education and health, but the other major areas of governance are in the hands of the central government: taxes, foreign affairs, defense, infrastructure (ports, airports) and railways), among others.

The region has around 7.8 million inhabitants and is considered the richest in Spain, producing a fifth of the country’s wealth and with an annual GDP higher than that of Portugal or Greece.