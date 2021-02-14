10 years later, Libya remains in chaos – Observer

Ten years after the start of the revolution that brought down the dictatorship of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has still not managed to emerge from the chaos and the Libyans, exhausted, remain deprived of the country’s immense energy resources.

Madji, 36, dentist in Tripoli, remembers the “spark of revolution” in February 2011. He was a student when on the 15th of this month, in Benghazi (east), Libyan forces shoot at families who have requested justice for massacred relatives. in 1996 in a prison for political detainees in Tripoli. It was that year “that I realized we were living in terror,” he says.

The revolt known as the Arab Spring had left neighboring Tunisia in January and inflamed the region of North Africa and the Middle East.

“In several cities”, people took to the streets “spontaneously”, out of “solidarity”, he told the France-Presse agency, adding that “at the start of the revolt it was not a question of to overthrow the regime (…), just to have a little more freedom, justice and hope ”.

Madji considers the revolution “necessary” and says he still believes in it, “although 10 years later the country is still plunged into war, violence and confusion”.

After years of stalemate in the country divided into two camps, “tangible” political progress has been made in recent months, according to the UN secretary general.

A ceasefire has been agreed, oil production has resumed and an interim prime minister, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, has been appointed to ensure the transition until the elections scheduled for December.

But the challenges are colossal after 42 years of dictatorship and a decade of violence, which followed the international intervention with the NATO coverage unleashed in March 2011 and concluded in October of the same year with the death of the persecuted “Guide” from Gaddafi to your Sirte quarrel.

Libya remains plagued by power struggles, the strength of militias, the presence of foreign mercenaries, as well as corruption. Infrastructure has been devastated and services have failed.

In anarchy, the country has become the hub of human trafficking on the continent. Tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in search of the European “El Dorado” are victims of traffickers, many die trying to cross the Mediterranean.

On the other hand, there are tens of thousands of displaced people and many exiles who returned in 2011 to participate in the democratic construction of the country.

“Ten years after the revolution, Libya is an even more disfigured state than it was with Gaddafi,” said Emadeddin Badi, a specialist in the Global Initiative, based in Geneva.

“The situation is catastrophic for the population due to repeated conflicts and divisions,” laments Mazen Kheirallah, 43, an employee of the National Electricity Company in Zawiya (west of Tripoli).

Salima Younis, a 57-year-old secretary from Tripoli, who says she has been busy all these years “trying, day after day, to literally avoid bullets”, speaks of the “anger” of “the many inhabitants of (…) poverty growing, in a rich country ”. “It’s unfair to see so much garbage,” he said.

The country with the largest oil reserves in Africa has a “depressed” economy after a decade of conflict. In December, production reached 1.2 million barrels / day, whereas 10 years ago it was 1.5 to 1.6 million barrels per day.

With their daily life punctuated by the shortage of liquidity and gasoline, power cuts and inflation, the Libyans “are getting poorer and poorer”, underlines Emadeddin Badi.

“With the continued rise in prices, we can no longer live with dignity,” says Mazen Kheirallah, adding that the situation has worsened with the covid-19 pandemic.

And some analysts are not optimistic about the future. “The situation has stabilized on the surface, but the diplomatic impetus is more the by-product of a momentary reluctance to continue the war than a real desire to find a solution,” Bari said.

“If we look at the number of Libyans killed daily, it has dropped a lot. But politically (…) have we overcome the difficulties? Not at all ”, estimates researcher Jalel Harchaoui, stressing that“ the population is very unhappy ”and that“ the elites are indifferent to (their) suffering ”.