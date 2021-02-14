Putin accuses West of using Navalny to counter ‘containment policy’ – Observer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Western countries of using jailed opponent Alexei Navalny as part of Russia’s “containment policy”.

“Our adversaries or our potential adversaries […] they have always trusted ambitious and power-hungry people, they have always used them, ”the Russian president said in an interview on Wednesday, but only broadcast today by the public channel Rossiya 24.

Referring to the recent protests after Navalny’s return and the arrest that followed, the Russian president felt the protests were also fueled from abroad in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“They use this character [Navalny] now, at a time when all the countries of the world, including our own, live in a context of exhaustion, frustration and dissatisfaction “because of” the conditions in which they live and the declining income, ”he added.

For Putin, “the countless successes” of Russia, in the military field, but also in the management of the covid-19 pandemic, as well as the conception of the Sputnik V vaccine, “are beginning to irritate” the opponents of Moscow. “The stronger we become, the stronger the containment policy,” he said.

A fierce opponent of the Kremlin, Navalny returned to Russia in mid-January after several months of convalescence in Germany, where he recovered from a poisoning for which he accused the Kremlin and the Russian Secret Service (FSB).

Navalny was arrested on his arrival, still at the airport, and a Russian court sentenced him to two years in prison in early February, revoking the suspension of a previous conviction.

Across the country, there have been several protests calling for Navalny’s release, amid a wider context of discontent at the declining standard of living.

Protests against Putin’s policies have already led to the detention of more than 10,000 people, the vast majority of whom have received short prison terms.

The extent of the repression has been denounced by European countries and the United States, but also by numerous non-governmental organizations and the Russian press.

The European Union (EU), whose relations with Moscow are already deteriorating, has indicated that it is considering further sanctions against Moscow, which has angered Russian authorities.