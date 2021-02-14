Turkey denounces the execution of 13 Turks kidnapped by the PKK – Observer

Turkey reported today that 13 Kurds kidnapped before 2015 were executed by Kurds from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in a cave in northern Iraq.

Chief of Staff Gen. Yasar Guler spoke to Turkish news agency Anadolu, said the thirteen people – whom some media have identified as military personnel – were found with bullets. head into a cave in the area. Iraqi Gara, about 30 kilometers from the border with Turkey.

“I would have liked to remove our thirteen living citizens from the region. But the assassins martyred these innocent unarmed people in a massacre, ”added Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

According to the same sources, a ground and air operation was launched on Wednesday, during which 48 members of the PKK, an organization considered terrorist by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, and which has bases in the northern Iraq, were killed.

More than 40,000 people have died in the war between the Turkish army and the PKK since 1984, when the struggle began to demand self-determination from 15 million Kurds living in Turkey.

