The Portuguese community “is not structured” in France – Observer

Paris City Councilor Hermano Sanches Ruivo said Portugal’s image in France is a country of trust and in recent years has fought stereotypes of the Portuguese community, but needs to organize itself.

“The image [de Portugal] it wasn’t that bad, it was more about fighting stereotypes. But it did not go as far as it could have gone because the Portuguese community is not structured. And other communities are gaining much more visibility than us, ”said Hermano Sanches Ruivo, Paris Chamber adviser to the Europe portfolio, in an interview with Lusa agency.

The mayor said that Portugal is perceived “as a country of trust” and that the fact that more and more French people visit and know the country, places it “on another level” of interest and knowledge on the part of the Gauls.

Despite the drawbacks of the Portuguese community’s lack of organization in France, Sanches Ruivo reported that during the covid-19 pandemic, solidarity and mobilization worked.

“The solidarity aspect worked and the crisis had a positive impact on the mobilization of the community”, assured the Portuguese.

At the head of the Activa association, which brings together French and Portuguese cities which have links of cooperation, the mayor wishes to organize on November 23 and 24, during the room which brings together all the elected officials of France in Paris, the first meeting cities sprouted between the two countries.

“There are several cities in France looking for a Portuguese city to cooperate. Like Reims, Arras, Blois or Colmar ”, declared Sanches Ruivo, pointing out that there are currently 237 partnerships in force between Portuguese and French cities.

Another important moment for these cities will come with the cross-season between France and Portugal, which has been postponed until the beginning of 2022 and which, according to Hermano Sanches Ruivo, is expected to extend beyond the capitals.

“We are at the start of something and first we have to clean up the twinnings that are inactive, but if we have the Cruzado season projection it forces some municipalities in France to do things like regular Portuguese weeks in these cities, ”he concluded.

Hermano Sanches Ruivo, born in 1966, in Alcains, in the district of Castelo Branco, is a socialist and in July of last year began the second term of the left-wing executive led by Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris.