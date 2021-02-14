Germany tightens border controls with Czech Republic and Austria – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

As of today, only German or foreign nationals with a fixed residence in Germany can enter the country through these borders, as well as people who show other reasons, family or professional, transnational workers, health personnel and freight drivers.

The German government has decided to implement these controls due to the high incidence of new infections in the two neighboring countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional governments on Wednesday extended restrictive measures until March 7, keeping foodservice, entertainment and culture sectors, as well as non-essential commerce, closed for fear of the spread new variants of Covid-19.

The cumulative incidence of seven days per 100,000 inhabitants today maintains the downward trend, standing at 57.4, which confirms a consistency in the decline that began two weeks ago, far from the peak reached on December 22 2020, with 197.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

However, the vast majority of cases recorded in Germany are associated with new viral mutations.

In the past 24 hours, Germany has recorded 6,114 new cases of contagion and 218 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), pointing out that on weekends the numbers are traditionally lower due to transmission slower data.

Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has accumulated 2,334,561 cases – 2.1 million have already been cured – with a total death toll of 64,960.