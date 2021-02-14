Children of illegal immigrants without access to computers for distance learning – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The parents are illegal, but regularization processes are underway, awaiting treatment by SEF. In Portugal, no school can refuse enrollment of students because their parents are in an irregular situation, but schools block access to support levels because their parents do not have a residence permit. At a time when schools are closed and the only way to continue learning is through technology, there are students without the right to computers promised by the government to all students of social action.

Several parents and students reported to the newspaper Público the reality they were facing. “Do well” or “write to the Ministry of Education” are some of the responses these families received from schools where their children are enrolled and which they attended until Covid-19 forced them to close everything.

According to the two decrees of the Ministry of Internal Administration which temporarily regularize all immigrants with ongoing prosecutions at the SEF and the directive of the Ministry of Education which stipulates that pupils in an irregular situation in the country are entitled to measures of school social action. To do this, parents must prove, by means of salary receipts, “that they are in the conditions to be integrated into levels 1 or 2 of the family allowance”.

In the same newspaper, the Ministry of Education specifies that “these students have the right to assistance within the framework of school social action” and that the same dispatch provides that schools can provide “temporary” support to students until that there is a “competent authorities” decision.

Filinto Lima, president of the National Association of Directors and Groups of Public Schools, calls on the Ministry of Education “to obtain the procedures to be applied to schools in these situations so that schools can comply with the law”. “I don’t see bad faith. No one is happy to discriminate. We want students to be happy, ”he said.

