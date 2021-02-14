Afghanistan. One hundred tankers destroyed by fire at Iranian border – Observer

At least 100 tankers were destroyed in a fire in Afghanistan on Saturday at one of the most important border crossings with Iran, causing millions of dollars in losses, officials said on Sunday.

“Between 100 and 200 trucks were destroyed. We need more time to determine the extent of the damage, ”Herat governor spokesperson Jailani Farhad said after visiting the site.

Around 20 injured were taken to hospital after the blaze, which started at the Islam Qala border post, Farhad added, a number confirmed by local health officials.

As firefighters tried to put out the blaze, looters stormed the site, stealing imported and exported goods at the border, said Younus Qazi Zada, head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce.

“The disaster is much bigger than we thought,” said Younus Qazi Zada, estimating “losses of millions of dollars”.

A delegation was sent from Kabul to investigate the incident, the government said. Much of Herat province has no electricity today, after the fire damaged lines.