Greece accuses Turkey of orchestrating campaign to denigrate it – Observer

Greece accuses Turkey of orchestrating campaign to denigrate it

Athens, February 14, 2021 (Lusa) – Greece today considered “false” the accusations of a non-governmental organization (NGO) on the deportation of migrants to Turkey, considering that a “smear campaign” of the Greek authorities is being orchestrated by Ankara.

“[As acusações] they are part of a “fakenews” strategy orchestrated by Turkey through non-governmental organizations and trafficking networks, ”Hellenic Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in statements published today in the weekly Greek To Vima.

“Investigations carried out by the coast guards of European countries [Frontex] do not confirm these accusations ”, he assured.

A study published Friday by the German NGO Mare Liberum reports an “unprecedented escalation” recorded in 2020 in the deportation of migrants to Turkey, across the Aegean Sea, involving Frontex, in violation of international law.

According to the survey, between March and December 2020, there were more than 300 cases of deportation of migrants from Greece to Turkey.

“More than 9,000 people [que tentavam chegar à Grécia] they were violently sent to Turkey and were deprived of the right of asylum, given the testimonies of 321 incidents which were documented by our NGO ”, indicates the investigation of Mare Liberum.

Another NGO, Centro Legal de Lesvos, also documented, also through testimonies from survivors, 17 cases of deportations in an investigation conducted this month.

Today, the Greek Minister for Migration stressed that Greece’s borders are monitored and controlled “within the framework of international law and European values”.

Since coming to power in 2019, Greece’s conservative government has prioritized the “security” of the external borders, adopting a strict migration policy, while stepping up control of NGO activity in Greece.

In January of this year, Mitarachi praised the success of this policy. “2020 is a pivotal year. We managed to reduce the flow [de migrantes] 80% by applying an effective policy, ”he said.