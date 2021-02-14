The leader of American exports is BMW, Ford, GM or Tesla? – Observer

The United States has seen its manufacturers dominate the global vehicle sales market for years. The US groups General Motors (GM), Ford and Chrysler have dominated auto sales globally, but that period ended long ago. Since 2008, the commercial leadership belongs to the Toyota or Volkswagen groups. However, the United States remains a major exporter of vehicles and with American, Japanese, South Korean and European brands established there and also facing exporting, it is curious to know who sells the most cars to abroad, from America.

North American groups are increasingly focused on the domestic market, which has contributed to their weight loss in the global market, which makes the US and the local economy more and more dependent on outside manufacturers, Toyota from Japan to Hyundai and Kia of South Korea, via European VW, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. They all take advantage of the facilities they set up there to export, mainly to the rest of the American continent, but also to Europe and even China.

Consulting the US Department of Commerce, which controls who exports and what, it turns out that BMW exported about 60% of the 361,365 vehicles produced at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This represents 218,820 units (mainly X3 and X5 SUVs), which represents a total of 8.9 billion euros. This means that although BMW was not the brand that sent the most vehicles overseas, it was undoubtedly the leader in terms of the value of exported vehicles.

Ford and GM sent more units overseas, but with a lower overall value, which is the most relevant criterion for the Commerce Department. For their part, the X3 and X5 are mostly plug-in hybrids, with a much higher unit cost, even if they did not exceed 24,248 and 22,964 units in 2020, respectively for the X5 xDrive 45e and X3 xDrive 30e.

Tesla, with the decline in Model S and Y sales due to the anticipation of the restyling already presented, proved to be below its potential, which also contributed to the delegation to Gigafactory Shanghai of the responsibility to export. the more affordable Model 3 to Europe, Standard Plus Range.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT