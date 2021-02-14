The Pope thanks Colombia’s “courage” to protect Venezuelan migrants – Observer

Pope Francis thanked this Sunday for the “courage” of the Colombian authorities to have created the status of temporary protection for the millions of Venezuelan migrants, despite the internal problems of the country.

“I join the Bishops of Colombia in expressing my gratitude for the decision of the Colombian authorities to implement the temporary protection status of Venezuelan migrants present in the country”, declared the Supreme Pontiff, leaning over the window of the Apostolic Palace, after prayer. . of Angelus.

The Colombian Government has approved the Temporary Protection Statute to regularize millions of Venezuelans who have been forced to leave their country, due to the socio-economic crisis, but also with the intention of controlling illegal migration.

According to the Pope, this initiative will allow “the reception, protection and integration” of migrants, for which he praised the “courage” of the Colombian authorities.

“It is not a very rich and very developed country, but with many problems of development, poverty and peace after almost 70 years of guerrillas. But in this case, he had the courage to look at these immigrants and to make this status, ”he underlined.

Said Statute is a bill of rights that will benefit approximately 2 million Venezuelan immigrants, legal or illegal, providing long-term solutions to their needs and bringing those already established in the country with children already born in Colombia out of limbo. legal.

The Statute, valid for 10 years, gives Venezuelans “the possibility to live in Colombia, to work, to move around the territory and to enter the social security system, access to health and education” , according to the head of migration in Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa.

Francisco guaranteed that “always” faces with gratitude the commitment of those who work for immigrants. “” Thank you to Colombia, thank you, “he said, in front of the faithful who heard him on the St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.