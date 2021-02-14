Former Argentine President Carlos Menem has passed away – Observer

(In update)

Former Argentine President Carlos Menem died this Sunday at the age of 90, Clarín said.

According to the newspaper, Menem was hospitalized for several days with a urinary tract infection which complicated his heart problems and forced him to be hospitalized.

Former Argentinian President Carlos Menem in coma after kidney failure

On December 25, EFE had already reported that Carlos Menem was in an induced coma at the Buenos Aires hospital. The former head of state was admitted to Los Arcos sanatorium in Buenos Aires on December 15 for a prostate exam, but was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that complicated his heart problems. On the 25th, he suffered “renal decompensation”, according to EFE, and was placed in an induced coma.

Carlos Menem had already been hospitalized in June 2020, with pneumonia, and in July, for several tests.