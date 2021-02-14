Biden spokesman resigns after threatening to ‘destroy’ journalist – Observer

Joseph Ducklo, a spokesperson for Joe Biden, announced her resignation on Saturday night after intimidating a reporter from the U.S. publication Politico if she published an article about her relationship with another reporter.

“I have no words to express my regret, embarrassment and disgust for my behavior,” wrote Joseph Ducklo, in a text posted on the social network Twitter.

“I used language that no woman should hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job,” said Ducklo, who ended her statement with regret. “disappointed” President Biden and with this promise “try to regain the trust” of your colleagues and friends.

The journalist in question, Talma Palmeri, was preparing to write about the romance between Ducklo and journalist Alexi McCammond, of the Axios news site. In an attempt to stop publishing the news, Ducklo called Palmeri and threatened to “destroy” the Politico reporter if the information came to the public, accusing him of still being “jealous” of the couple.

Politico’s leadership demanded an apology from the White House communications department, which admitted that TJ Ducklo’s attitude, as it is known, had been “reprehensible”, apologizing.

On Friday, the case would finally be revealed by Vanity Fair. At first, Ducklo was suspended without pay for a week, but the aftermath of the episode made the departure of Biden’s now ex-spokesperson inevitable,