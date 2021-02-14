Emirates ‘Hope’ probe sends first image of Mars – Observe

The United Arab Emirates’ “Hope” spacecraft sent the first image of Mars days after it entered orbit around the Red Planet, the space agency said on Sunday.

According to the French news agency AFP, the image was taken on Wednesday, the day after the Emirates succeeded in placing the “Amal” probe, which in Arabic means Esperança, in orbit around Mars, thus becoming the first Arab country to do so.

“The Emirates Mars mission has captured the image of the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging in the early morning in the sun,” quotes AFP.

The moment was also marked by the Emir of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the country, Mohammed ben Rached al-Maktoum, via the social network Twitter: “The first image of Mars taken by the first Arab probe in history”, he writes.

This probe was designed to give a complete picture of the meteorological dynamics of the planet Mars, “but above all it is a step towards a much more ambitious goal: the creation of a human colony on Mars within 100 years” .

Unlike the Chinese, Tianwen-1 and North American missions, March 2020, “Hope” will not land on the Red Planet and is expected to use three scientific instruments to monitor the Martian atmosphere.

Forecasts indicate that the UAE probe will begin transmitting information in September, data that will be available to scientists around the world.