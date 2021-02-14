Mayor of Ponte da Barca calls on Marcelo to reopen border with Spain – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The mayor of Ponte da Barca launched this Sunday a “strong appeal” to the President of the Republic for the reopening of the border of Madalena, in Lindoso, considering that the decision of the government to keep it closed “is of a political nature”.

“I leave here a strong appeal to the President of the Republic to examine the situation of this cross-border post. I know that this requires an additional effort of human resources, but we have to live ”, declared Augusto Marinho during an action to remove the material that the municipality had placed on this border,“ the only door ”of Alto Minho to the province of Ourense, in Galicia, when it closed.

On Friday, the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI) informed that the control of persons at the borders between Portugal and Spain will continue until March 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin to exist from from Monday two other authorized crossing points. (PPA), in Melgaço and Montalegre.

“I was surprised that this border did not reopen. This is unacceptable, there is no viable alternative […]. Keeping this border closed is a big mistake and a big injustice, only those who do not know the dynamics of this border or make a partisan political management – which I want to believe is not the case – make the decision to keep the border closed with the movement it has, both at the level of cross-border workers, and at the level of the intense activity of freight transport, ”defended, during the action, accompanied at a distance by the GNR.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The Social Democratic mayor explained that a municipal worker who had to travel only 10 kilometers to work on the other side, in Lobios, Galicia, now has to travel almost 600 kilometers.

“It’s not viable. The lack of an alternative justifies people venturing into those hills and a day later we can be here to report – God willing – a missing person or some other result. We don’t need to get to this point, ”he said.

Augusto Marinho said he was aware of the case of a worker who on a day with a lot of rain, in which a small stream had the highest flow, fell while walking a trail: “It was the rapid intervention by his colleagues, which prevented him from succeeding, had a fateful result. These are worrying situations like this that must be analyzed, ”he insisted.

Augusto Marinho said the partial reopening of the Madalena border will allow “rapid access to Ourense, and from there to Madrid and the rest of Europe”.

“The whole district of Viana do Castelo and Braga takes this road, also avoiding the payment of tolls. I sent a request, Minister of the Interior, arguing with all these facts and asking not to open the border completely, but at least that it be opened in two periods, one in the morning and the other in end of the day, to allow the passage of border workers but also companies that operate on one side and the other, ”he said.

For Augusto Marinho, the partial opening of the border “would lighten the border at Valença, with very long waiting times for those who work, reducing the risk of contagion and alleviating the already difficult situation in which families and children find themselves. businesses in the region. “.

In the district of Viana do Castelo, the only permanent crossing point is the new bridge between Valença and Tui.

“To get to the neighboring town on the Spanish side, we have to travel about 600 kilometers. It is an absurd distance that forces border residents to take contraband trails, putting their lives in danger. My call was not for an increase in the number of people crossing, but the same people who are authorized by the government, ”he added.

Despite the removal of municipal equipment, the border remains blocked by cement blocks.

On Monday, the mayors of the 26 Portuguese and Galician municipalities that make up the European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation (EGTC) Rio Minho decide on new demonstrations in defense of cross-border workers and the transport of goods, with a view to closing the borders.

For the EGTC Rio Minho, the partial opening of the border in Melgaço “throws sand in the eyes of the mayors and their populations, because it does not satisfy the claims previously exposed, in addition to maintaining the bottleneck in Valença -You ”.

The European group recalled that in the Alto Minho / Galicia region, there are eight passages, “necessary to maintain a secular and dynamic cultural, social and economic relationship between these municipalities and their inhabitants”.