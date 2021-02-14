Associations ask for at least 2.5% of the bazooka for culture – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

A group of associations linked to the organization of shows defended this Sunday that the “minimum” that the country can do is to invest in culture 2.5% of the funds of the European bazooka in response to the crisis caused by the covid-19.

In a short text addressed to the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to the Prime Minister, António Costa, and to the Minister of Culture, Graça Fonseca, the Associação Espetáculo – Portuguese Agents and Producers (AEAPP), the Associação Promotores de Shows, Festivals e Eventos (APEFE), the Portuguese Association of Music Festivals (APORFEST) and the Portuguese Association of Technical Services for Events (APSTE) recall the financial failures of one of the economic sectors most affected by the pandemic, exceeding 80% in 2020 and the need to include culture among the beneficiaries of Community funds for economic recovery.

“2.5% of European bazooka funds for culture is the minimum that a civilized, modern and democratic society can invest. 2.5% for Culture, this is the minimum that we expect from Your Excellencies ”, state representatives of the sector in the open letter sent to recipients this morning.

Speaking to Lusa, Luís Pardelha, from the board of APEFE, said that the figure of 2.5% corresponds to what will be allocated by the stimulus funds to the culture sector in other countries. , arguing that the falls of 80% represent “an overwhelming number, a real earthquake in the area”.

The public discussion for the distribution of community funds which starts on Monday justifies that the letter was sent today, the day before the start of this discussion, posing as “a warning to the authorities and to public opinion”.

“It is not a form of pressure, it is a form of alert,” stressed Luís Pardelha, who said the sector has always maintained a “responsible attitude” and respect for rules and restrictions, which ‘he wishes to maintain in the process of public discussion, for which the associations intend to make their contribution with concrete proposals, which are still being drawn up, so that they are not made public without being properly structured.

Talks are underway with the government and health authorities to seek agreements and solutions that will allow certain activities to resume, not only at the level of large events, such as summer festivals, but also smaller ones, such as municipal events, but this would bring a level of activity essential to the survival of businesses.

“There is a huge value chain waiting to know what will happen,” said Luís Pardelha, recalling that he is on the verge of spending a year by the date the covid-19 pandemic has forced the first cancellations of shows in the country.

The APEFE official said the responsible attitude of the sector throughout the pandemic “deserves a vote of confidence” from the government and authorities, but that more than a vote of confidence, the sector has need financial support and to be able to work.