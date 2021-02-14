Alstom after the takeover of the Bombardiers: momentum on the tracks – the economy

Good news for the Berlin-Brandenburg railway industry. The Czech company Škoda Transportation is expected to take over regional train production (Talent 3) in Hennigsdorf with 200 employees. And the new DACH region (for Germany, Austria and Switzerland) of the French group Alstom will in future be controlled from Berlin. “For us, Berlin is a place where infrastructure pulsates,” said Müslüm Yakisan, head of the DACH region, Tagesspiegel.

Two weeks ago, the acquisition of the Canadian company Bombardier Transportation (BT) by Alstom was completed for a good five billion euros. With sales of 15 billion euros, 75,000 employees and an order volume of more than 70 billion euros, Alstom is the largest railway manufacturer after the Chinese CRRC. Siemens Mobility is in third place with a turnover of nine billion euros. In Germany, the new industrial giant has ten branches, including the Alstom factory in Salzgitter and the former Bombardier factory in Hennigsdorf with almost 2,500 employees. In total, Alstom takes over more than 25 BT production and development sites worldwide. The agreement was conditional on the approval of the competition authorities, which in turn was granted under the conditions in Brussels. Due to the strong position of regional trains in Europe, the Alstom plant in Reichshoffen, Alsace, the Coradia-Polyvalent range and the Bombardier Talent 3 platform must be sold to competitors.

The new boss comes from Siemens

DACH chief Yakisan does not want to confirm the probable sale of Talent production in Hennigsdorf to Škoda Transportation. Negotiations have taken place and are likely to take several more months. “The biggest challenge is to purely transfer the projects that are in the order books,” said Alstom’s manager at Tagesspiegel. “We have commitments to customers and employees and we want to meet them, as well as the requirements of the European Commission.”

Yakisan, 52, has worked in the industry for more than three decades, almost always in Siemens’ rolling stock division. The European Commission banned the merger of Siemens and Alstom two years ago, after which the French focused on the Bombardier crisis group and eventually bought it. A good year ago, Yakisan moved from Siemens Mobility to Alstom to take over the integration of Bombardier products and subsidiaries.

Avelia instead of ICE

“It’s a milestone when two such big companies come together,” says Yakisan, looking forward to the challenge in Germany. Europe’s largest market is “extremely dynamic and innovative with strong competitors”. The engineer who studied in Braunschweig sees “great potential for high-speed trains with maximum passenger capacity”. It would certainly be interesting for Deutsche Bahn to have an alternative to Velaro (ICE) from Siemens with our Avelia Euroduplex, known as TGV, ”says Siemens’ longtime manager. In the Euroduplex, passengers sit on two levels.

Görlitz is considered an industrial museum

The former Bombardier branches in Germany still employ a good 6,000 people. Hennigsdorf is a development center specializing in the construction of prototypes and test vehicles; Kassel operates as a production control unit for locomotives developed in Mannheim. Signal and control technology is located in Braunschweig, while the chassis are built in Siegen. The traditional East Saxon branch of Görlitz specializes in car bodies and the state-of-the-art Bautzen plant for interior fittings.

Constant renovation is history

In 2000, Bombardier took over the Adtranz group, which was created in the 1990s by merging the Daimler and ABB railway divisions. Bombardier was still poorly managed at his Canadian mother’s lead strip, and more often noticed this with quality defects and delivery problems. BT has struggled from one restructuring to another, including the loss of thousands of jobs. Shortly before the acquisition of Alstom, corporate executives in Montreal asked the German management to reduce its staff by 125 million in the spring of 2020.

Regional train from the Bombardier’s Talent series. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

With the transition to Alstom, there is a simple policy of cost-orientation and history restructuring. “From today’s perspective, we do not plan to close branches, but we see potential: Bombardier’s product portfolio expands Alstom’s portfolio,” says DACH CEO Yakisan. Synergies in the purchase of up to 400 million euros are expected in a few years.

Profile searched for every place

Alstom’s strategists are investing in a growing market because “railway technology is essential for climate-neutral transport,” says Yakisan. As soon as Corona allows her to travel, she will visit all the races and get an idea. “Then we think together about what priorities we want to set in the given place.” The French top management apparently gives him time to do so, because he believes that the development of site profiles “will take at least the next financial year”.

Hydrogen train from Salzgitter

The future of the Salzgitter plant is indisputable, where Alstom manufactures light rail vehicles, regional trains and, for several years, hydrogen trains, “with which we are far ahead of our competitors”. And Bautzen, where trams are assembled for the Berlin Transport Company, among others, is considered one of the most modern plants in Europe. That cannot be said of Görlitz. The place is more than 100 years old and has great investment needs. Görlitz is the latest structural work for cars in this country; Other railway manufacturers have long since relocated this part of their production to Eastern Europe.

Yakisan wants to make an impression in peace and then discuss perspectives and opportunities with corporate councils and trade unions. Unlike Canadians, who have never understood European co-decision culture, the German engineer approaches employee representatives and wants to “use the extensive know-how of all colleagues in the new Alstom family”.

The damage wants to be successful in Western Europe

The head of DACH is still sitting in the Paris office, but will move to Berlin in the foreseeable future. Either at Potsdamer Platz, where BT has administrative functions, or at Hennigsdorf, to be close to development and production. Production there is reduced by about half due to the sale of Talent 3. Talent (for the “light local motor car Talbot”) is being built in a hall in the middle of the Bombardier or now Alstom plant.

If Škoda wins the contract, it will remain so. According to its leading position in the rolling stock market in Central Europe, Škoda Transportation wants to grow in the Western European market. Czechs with races in Reichshoffen and Hennigsdorf are on site. So far, Škoda manufactures electric locomotives, metro trains, trams and components in Pilsen. Also for Deutsche Bahn, which ordered six “Emil Zátopek locomotives” on the Nuremberg – Ingolstadt – Munich route.