Costa thanks the support of the Luxembourg and French teams and underlines the “progress” – Observer

Costa thanks the support of the Luxembourg and French teams and underlines the "progress"

This is the most recent external medical aid to arrive in Portugal. This Sunday, Luxembourgish and French doctors and nurses joined a team of 27 German professionals who are already working at the Hospital da Luz, in Lisbon. The Prime Minister, António Costa, thanked this Sunday, in social networks, the support of the Luxembourg and French teams and defended that there was “progress”, with “significant reduction” of new cases and interned.

“Progress in the fight against the pandemic in recent weeks has been significant, with a significant reduction in the number of new cases, hospitalized and hospitalized in intensive care units,” wrote António Costa, in a post on the social network Twitter .

The Prime Minister defended that the country must “persist in order to further reduce the incidence of the pandemic”, while strengthening “the vaccination effort to create immunity”.

“I am grateful for the support of the Luxembourg and French teams who have arrived in Portugal today and who will support our health professionals in this fight”, adds the Portuguese head of government.

The health ministry said on Thursday that Portugal would receive two French and Luxembourg medical teams, which it classified as “important support” in the treatment of covid-19 patients in high-pressure intensive care hospitals.

According to the same source, the Luxembourg team, made up of two doctors and two nurses, will support the intensive care unit of the Hospital do Espírito Santo de Évora, while the doctor and the three French nurses will work at the Garcia hospital. from Orta. , in Almada, with a stay of 15 days.

The Luxembourg government announced Friday that Luxembourg health professionals will arrive in two moments: a doctor and a nurse will arrive this Sunday and another similar team will arrive on February 20. The health ministry was unable to say whether these teams would actually arrive in that order.

In addition to these teams, a German military medical team is already in Portugal, which began treating the first patients on Monday.

Comprised of 26 medical professionals, including six doctors, who also brought 40 mobile and 10 stationary ventilators, 150 infusion pumps and numerous other hospital beds, the German military team arrived in Portugal on February 3 and stayed at the Hospital da Luz, in Lisbon.

In Portugal, 15,321 people have died of the 785,756 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate General for Health (DGS).

The country recorded 138 deaths linked to covid-19 and 1,677 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus on Sunday, the lowest number of deaths and new cases of infection for more than a month.

The epidemiological bulletin of the DGS also reveals that 4,826 patients are hospitalized (24 less than Saturday), including 795 in intensive care (8 less), maintaining the downward trend observed last week.