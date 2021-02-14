virus reportedly circulating widely in the city in December 2019 – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The World Health Organization (WHO) team, which spent four weeks in Wuhan – the Chinese city where SARS-CoV-2 was first identified – found signs that the virus could already circulate more widely in the city than expected when the first case was detected, in December 2019.

In an interview with CNN, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO food safety and animal disease expert and one of the team members sent to Wuhan, said the evidence gathered points to the possibility of moving into the city ​​in December 2019 13 variants of the virus. “The virus was circulating widely in Wuhan in December, which is a new discovery,” he concludes.

Based on data published on the infection in December 2019 in and around Wuhan (174 cases in the initial phase), and the proportion of asymptomatic patients known in the meantime, Embarek estimates that the number of people infected could be much higher at the time. : in December, around 1,000 people are said to have already had the disease.

At a press conference to publicize the first results held last week, Peter Ben Embarek had already stated that in addition to the cluster identified on the market, scientific evidence shows that the virus was also circulating “outside of the market”. “We are still working on the assumption that [o vírus] it could have been introduced by an infected person and then spread to other people in the market. But it could also have been through the introduction of a product. Among the most interesting products were frozen farmed wild animals. Some of these species are known to be sensitive to these types of viruses, ”he explained.

Now, to CNN, he adds that, using genetic samples, the team was able to identify 13 different genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2, which are believed to be in circulation as of December. However, genetic alterations in the virus are common, so the researcher refuses to conclude that the virus was already circulating, inside or outside Wuhan, before the end of 2019.

At the same press conference to publicize the results, Liang Wannian, head of China’s National Health Commission, said samples had been identified indicating the possibility that the virus is already circulating in other areas, saying outside Wuhan, before the first case was reported. detected. However, he said there was no evidence that the virus was spreading in the city until December 2019.

