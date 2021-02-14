UK hits goal of 15 million doses of vaccine – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The British government’s goal was to vaccinate at least one dose of the country’s most vulnerable people. The immunization program manager wrote on Twiteer on Sunday that the goal has been reached and that the country has already vaccinated more than 15 million people.

“15,000,000! Amazing team. We will not rest until we have offered the vaccine at all stages 1 to categories 1 to 9 of the most vulnerable and all over 50 years until the end of April and then to all adults, ”wrote the social network Twitter State of Health responsible for the vaccine portfolio, Nadhim Zahawi.

Almost a quarter of the population (22%) in the UK have already received at least one or both doses of the vaccine, a figure which “includes most people in the four priority groups. [indicados] by government, including all over 75s, frontline health workers and nursing home staff ”.

The number of vaccinated increases the pressure on Boris Johnson’s government to specify when the containment measures in place since early January, the third against England, will be relaxed.

In one of the European countries with the most infections with the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the discussion has started between those who want the measures lifted as soon as possible and those who fear that being wary too quickly will lead to a further increase in positive cases.

The British Prime Minister plans to reveal his “plan to ease restrictions” on February 22, taking into account that the rates of infection, hospitalization and death have fallen “dramatically” since the start of the third national containment in England.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the UK has recorded 116,908 deaths and four million positive cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.