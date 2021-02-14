Biden calls on Congress to reform gun ownership laws – Observer

Three years have passed since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Joe Biden called on Congress – the only US body with the power to reform gun ownership laws – to do so, and quickly. The Parkland shooting killed 17 people.

In a press release, quoted by the EFE news agency, Joe Biden acknowledged the work of the survivors of the tragedy, who led a campaign to restrict gun ownership and became a symbol of a generation young Americans who don’t want to take school shootings as anything. Ordinary.

“It’s a story written by young people of all generations who have challenged current dogmas to demand a simple truth: we can do better. And we will, ”the statement read.

Biden, who took office in January, has vowed that his government will not wait for a hypothetical shootout to make a proposal to Congress. “Today I call on Congress to promote common sense reforms in gun law,” said the President of the United States, calling for the passage of laws to verify the backgrounds of arms buyers and to a ban on the sale of weapons that would kill large numbers of people without reloading the bullets.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Biden also called for an end to the “immunity” enjoyed by manufacturers who sell these “weapons of war” on the streets of the United States of America.

Other US presidents elected by the Democratic Party have attempted to restrict the carrying of weapons, protected by the Second Amendment to the US Constitution.

Former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), when he stepped down as president, admitted that his greatest frustration in power was the failure of his efforts to increase gun control in the country.

With Obama, that debate culminated in 2012, after 12 people were killed at the Aurora Theater and the Sandy Hook School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six women were shot dead.

In 2013, after the Newtown school massacre, Obama signed 23 presidential decrees and Congress debated a package of measures for better gun control, but all plans were blocked by Republicans.

With the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), no changes in weapons legislation have been promoted, with Trump counting on the unconditional support of the National Rifle Association, which defends access to weapons by Americans.

In the United States, where 319 million people live, guns exceed the number of people.

The proportion of weapons per 100 inhabitants reached 120, according to a study by the Institut des Hautes Etudes Internationales of the University of Geneva (Switzerland): “The Small Arms Survey”.