Elections in Catalonia enter the last minute of voting reserved for infected and quarantined – Observer

Four surgical masks, a visor, an FFP2 mask, disposable gloves and, of course, disinfectant gel – this was the individual “kit” given to all the members of the polling stations that will accompany the regional elections in Catalonia, who have take place Sunday and will define who will form a government in the region that has dominated Spanish politics in recent years due to the process of independence it has begun.

La Vanguardia reports that the third wave of the pandemic raging in this corner of Spain prompted an unprecedented election, at least in terms of health and safety measures. Maximum protection, wider voting spaces, better ventilation of the (few) closed areas, safety distances and great precaution were constant throughout this day, which has already shown voter turnout so far. by 45.7%, almost 23% (22.54%) lower than that recorded in the troubled elections of 2017. This February 14 election even had the second lowest turnout since 1992.

Nevertheless, the day passed with relative tranquility – to mark a modest demonstration during which some activists protested against Vox’s electoral rise – despite the long queues, a reality well known to the Portuguese who have participated in the re-election of Marcelo. Rebelo de Sousa as President of the Republic. Most unusual, however, was the decision taken on the citizens’ affirmative vote for Covid-19.

One of the guiding principles of this electoral law was the distribution of voters by time bands during the day. Primacy was given to groups at risk, mainly the elderly and people with co-morbidities, who had to wake up earlier to vote between 9 and 12 a.m. The general population followed, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. and finally, at the last hour of the open polls (from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), people infected with Covid-19 and those who had risky contacts with infected people voted. Although postal voting saw a record turnout – around 284,706 people applied to use the service, a 350% increase from previous elections – those responsible for organizing the vote were unwilling to let voters quarantined outside and made this decision which forced a reorganization of the polling stations.

“The members of the polling station had 20 minutes to put on the personal protective equipment given to them,” reads the La Vanguardia liveblog. The Spanish newspaper also reports that this protection was virtually equivalent to that used by medical staff treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus and was supported by reinforced cleaning teams who frequently disinfect every corner – this polling station did not even touched the voter identification document directly, they had to place it on a tray. El Periódico quoted the Departament de Salut – a sort of Catalan general directorate of health – which estimates that in this segment of voters, there should be between 14 and 80 thousand people, between infected and at-risk contacts.

Polling stations will not close until 8 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. in Portugal, so only then will the first projections of the results be known. Probably only around 10 p.m. Spanish time, 9 p.m. in Portugal, will you have a more precise idea of ​​the final result of the election, with an already large number of votes counted. Even so, the fragmented panorama of Catalan political reality dictates that even knowing who the evening’s winners were, only the post-electoral agreements that will form in the following days (weeks?) Will determine the direction Catalonia will take.