Portuguese government expresses solidarity with Japan due to strong earthquake – Observer

The Portuguese government on Sunday expressed its solidarity with Japan, which was hit on Saturday by an earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale, off Fukushima, leaving at least 140 injured.

In a message on the social network Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deplored “the injuries and material damage caused by the strong earthquake” and expressed “its solidarity with the Japanese authorities”.

Portugal regrets the injuries and property damage caused by the severe earthquake off Fukushima, #Japan. We express our solidarity with the Japanese authorities, in the hope of a rapid recovery of the injured.

The earthquake, which occurred in northeastern Japan on Saturday, left at least 140 injured, three of whom were severely damaged in buildings and power cuts that affected thousands of people.

The earthquake shook the provinces of Fukushima and Miyagi, which ten years ago were hit by a strong earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a nuclear power plant accident, when the hearts of three of the six reactors in operation melted.

