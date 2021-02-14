Study finds UK variant up to 70% deadlier – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

A study published by the British government indicates that the new variant of the new coronavirus, now widespread in the country, could be up to 70% more deadly than previous ones. The new report, which is based on the analysis of around 12 studies, finds that the so-called “ Kent ” variant, the name of the county where it was originally identified, is likely 30% to 70% more deadly than the others variants.

These studies compared hospitalization and death rates among people infected with the new variant and with others.

“The results of the analysis are worrying,” said Dr David Strain, professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Exeter and clinical officer in Covid-19 at Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital.

“Greater transmissibility means that people who were previously among those at low risk of contracting covid-19 [particularmente as mulheres mais jovens e em boa forma física] they pick it up now and end up in the hospital, ”Strain said.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

According to the same expert, “this is evidenced by the latest numbers of hospitalized patients, which now indicate a ratio of almost 50:50 between men and women, compared to the fact that it is predominant among men in the first wave”.

The results of the Advisory Group study on new and emerging respiratory virus threats, published on the UK government’s official website on Friday, are based on a preliminary investigation, which was released on January 21.

The study group includes experts from universities and public agencies in the United Kingdom.

British government science consultants are also concerned about how mutations can alter the characteristics of the disease.

The British variant had a prevalence of 43% last Thursday in the number of new cases of covid-19 recorded in Portugal, Prime Minister António Costa said that day.