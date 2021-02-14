Men who escorted Trump’s friend Roger Stone participated in the attack on the Capitol – Observer

On the eve and morning of the Capitol attack (January 5 and 6), Roger Stone, a long-time friend and former adviser to Donald Trump, made several public appearances, always flanked by a group of men. From an analysis of hundreds of videos and photographs from the time, and an investigation by a group dedicated to exposing the attackers, The New York Times came to the conclusion that six of the men had participated. to the invasion of US legislative power from the North Headquarters. And they are linked to a far-right militia.

On January 5, on the eve of the attack on Capitol Hill, Roger Stone, who saw a jail sentence commuted by Trump, made two public appearances in Washington, both in support of the outgoing US president. That day, among the “guards” who protected him, five took part in the invasion. On the morning of the 6th, Stone was seen near the White House, in front of the Willard InterContinental Hotel. There, the sixth “security” is identified, which later, along with the other five, was seen in videos viewed by the US newspaper.

According to the New York Times, the men belong to the pro-Trump group Oath Keepers, a movement known to escort far-right figures to public events.

Roger Stone has always denied any involvement in the attack. Last week he released a statement defending that he had found no evidence that members of the Oath Keepers militia were responsible for any “legal activity”, but that “they should be charged” if such. evidence exists.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Donald Trump commuted in July last year to 40 months in prison for Roger Stone. The former adviser was found guilty of lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump commutes prison sentence for friend and former adviser Roger Stone