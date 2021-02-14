Pandemic doctor visits: significantly fewer people go for cancer screening in times of corona economy

Fear of Corona, many more people have been vaccinated against the flu and pneumococci in the country last year than usual. In return, many of them without important preventive medical examinations.

The corona pandemic has significantly changed the range of services used by patients in medical practice. And it also had a major impact on the type of treatment: Because many people avoided visiting the doctor’s office despite their illness, the number of hours of video and telephone consultations increased.

The changes are documented by the current analysis of the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (Zi). According to this, 1.8 million more people were vaccinated against influenza in September 2020 alone than in September 2019.

The period between the beginning of March and the end of June is particularly interesting for pneumococcal vaccination, where the increase was around one million. Then there were serious problems with the supply of the vaccine. Overall, the number of pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations given in the first three quarters of 2020 was 3.5 million higher than in the same period last year. This corresponds to an increase of 165 percent.

Dominik von Stillfried, executive director of the Central Institute, called the increase in vaccinations during the crisis “encouraging.” Contract physicians “responded quickly to a crisis situation and quickly implemented patient protection recommendations.”

Therefore, the established medical profession is now also ready for coronary vaccination as soon as the federal government and states create the necessary conditions. As early as December, the Association of Certified Health Insurance Physicians assured that resident physicians can vaccinate around 50 million people against SARS-CoV-2 in five months. However, the Federal Ministry of Health is still holding back here.

With skin cancer screening still in the red



In contrast, it looks bleak for skin cancer screening and mammography. Here, the numbers in the first corona wave from March to May fell by as much as 97 percent.

For example, in the last week of March 2020, the decrease in mammographic screening compared to the same period last year was 82.6 percent, for skin cancer screening 69.9 percent, for early detection of colonoscopy by 42.5 percent and for early detection of diseases in children and adolescence 23, 3 percent.

The use of training for disease management programs (DMP) also fell by 52.7 percent. It was not until the third quarter that there was a slow increase in utilization. However, according to the Central Institute, there is no real effect of catching up. In particular, the performance of skin cancer screening is still significantly below the level of the previous year with minus almost 15 percent.

A similar picture appears in outpatient surgery, imaging and the use of ultrasound examinations.

After treatment cases decreased significantly in the last week of March compared to the same period last year (outpatient surgery: minus 37.6 percent, imaging minus 39.6 percent, ultrasound minus 49.3 percent), the treatment process returned to normal from the end of May. In September, however, the number of imaging and ultrasound cases was again three percent lower than in the previous year.

Psychotherapy and drug substitution are also falling sharply

It is also interesting to look at psychotherapy. While the strongest decline in individual therapies was recorded in the third week of March, and the number of cases has returned to the previous year’s number since the end of May, the number of delayed group therapies has collapsed. Here the decline was the largest in April with minus 59.8 percent, the level of the previous year was not reached again until August.

Pregnancy care fell the most in May with 33 percent. In cancer care for cancer patients, the number of cases in the last week of March decreased by 39.6 percent compared to the same period last year. And in drug substitution treatment, the number of cases from mid-March to the end of the third quarter was consistently below previous year’s figures.

The Covid-19 pandemic “has left deep traces in legal and psychotherapeutic care,” said von Stillfried, director of the institute. This applies “especially to the particularly sensitive interface of preventive service delivery”.

Many patients “have not yet returned to outpatient care for the early detection of potentially serious illnesses.” The same is true for people with chronic diseases, such as cancer care or disease management programs.

Telephone counseling and telemedicine have risen sharply

In contrast, hours of telephone counseling and video consultation buzzed. Between March 4 and September 30, 2020, a total of 4.5 million exclusively telephone consultations were billed, ie without direct doctor-patient contact. That was almost two million more than in the same period last year.

In the video consultation hours, statisticians for the same period reached almost 1.7 million. In the previous year, the counting was hardly worth it, the new treatment option was used in only a few thousand cases.

Corona treatments remain. Between 1 February and 30 September 2020, the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance registered approximately 9.4 million treatments – either due to clinical suspicion or evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Approximately 4.5 million PCR assays were charged. Corona warnings played a rather minor role. Between mid-June and the end of September, there were only 37,000 treatment opportunities.