Hundreds of women gathered in Moscow in solidarity with Navalny’s wife – Observer

About three hundred women decided to “politicize Valentine’s Day” and took to the streets of Moscow to support Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and to demand the release of political prisoners. All participants in a solidarity chain on Rua Arbat, which lasted two hours and ended without jail, wore white ribbon, flowers and paper hearts.

“We want to politicize Valentine’s Day and remind ourselves that love is stronger than fear,” said the event’s announcement posted on social network Facebook.

In St. Petersburg, around 70 women formed another chain of solidarity with the same demands voiced by protesters in Moscow.

Tonight, Navalny supporters called for further action in solidarity with the Russian opponent, which calls for the simultaneous lighting of lanterns in the street.

Lawyers for the Russian opposition leader appealed on February 12 against the three-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down on February 2 for an old fraud and money laundering case.

Navalny was found guilty of failing to appear before the authorities in 2020 in connection with the suspended sentence he imposed in 2014, for commercial fraud involving the company Yves Rocher Vostok, a lawsuit deemed arbitrary by the European Court human rights.

Yulia Navalnaya was arrested twice last month during massive protests in support of her husband that took place on January 23 and 31, resulting in more than 11,000 arrests.