Fogo volcano erupts in Guatemala – Observer

The Fogo volcano, located 50 kilometers from the capital of Guatemala, erupted on Sunday. The last time this happened, in 2018, 431 people died. According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology, the state of eruption was declared in this volcano, because pyroclastic flows were recorded, with a mixture of ash, rocks and gas volcanic.

The Fogo volcano is located about 50 kilometers west of Guatemala City, the already expelled volcanic mass has moved hundreds of meters and columns of ash have been recorded at a height of 4,600 meters above sea level.

Authorities have already warned of ash fall in the Sacatepéquez region and in the towns of Acatenango and San Juan Acatenango.

Guatemala has 31 active volcanoes, but three are more active, located in Pacaya, Santiaguito and the Fogo volcano.

The last major volcanic eruption in Guatemala occurred in June 2018, precisely with the De Fogo volcano, causing 431 deaths.

