In defense of the Euro-Atlantic miracle – Observe

1 Three (or perhaps five) distinguished columnists have recently drawn attention to a theme that may go unnoticed among us (perhaps due to the loud noise produced by rival tribalisms around any of the ideas). I refer to the crucial question of the European Union’s foreign policy and its surprising gestures of rapprochement with Russia and China.

The theme has now most certainly been retained by Henrique Monteiro in his usual and always very stimulating column on the penultimate page of the print edition of Espresso, in this case in the edition of last Friday (“Moscow, Beijing and the role of Portugal ”). The author rightly recalls two other excellent columnists who have devoted several articles to this theme: Nuno Severiano Teixeira and Teresa de Sousa, both regular columnists of the newspaper Público. Perhaps, strictly speaking, we could also add Miguel Monjardino (also columnist for Expresso) and José Milhazes, here at Observer.

The starting point for these authors’ thought-provoking reflections was the recent humiliation in Moscow of Josep Borrell, a Spanish socialist who holds the title of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Sir. Borrell was in fact publicly humiliated during the joint press conference with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian multinational. But, even before this humiliation, there was a fundamental question: What was Russia doing to Mr Borrell, at a time when the Moscow dictatorship brutally cracked down on hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in the streets to protest against the illegal imprisonment of? the Navalny opposition?

3 As if that were not enough, there was also the signing of an agreement between the European Union and the Chinese Communist dictatorship, a few weeks before the inauguration of the new American president, Joe Biden.

The European Union had rightly criticized the erratic foreign policy of the tapioca general (also known as Trump, Donald or George, I can never remember for sure). And he had rightly denounced Mr. Trump against NATO and, fundamentally, against the Euro-American alliance which has supported the liberal world order since the end of World War II in 1945 and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

The inevitable question that legitimately emerges is: to have rightly the European Union criticized Mr. Trump, why did the EU sign a separate agreement with the Chinese Communist dictatorship shortly before the inauguration of President Biden, a staunch supporter of the transatlantic alliance?

4 I have no factual information to answer these questions. And I certainly won’t get into the conspiracy theories – which feed social media today (which, by the way, with great pleasure and elitist-liberal pride, I won’t).

It will certainly be relevant to verify the factual reasons which led the European Union to these two appalling mistakes. But, I think, before that, it is particularly important to remember why we should mark these two attitudes of the European Union as glaring errors.

This theme would lead us to a long political and above all cultural reflection, which there is no need to develop here. But it is imperative to recall at least two brief topics for further reflection.

First, we must not forget that the European identity is not a geographical identity. Europe is, and always has been, a peninsula called Euro-Asia. The emergence of Europe as an autonomous entity in Asia is literally a miracle. It is not the result of material factors, or of class interests, or of genetic identities (like the vulgar poverty of Marxism and Nazi National Socialism, they liked to preach among semi-educated intellectuals). The emergence of Europe results from the emergence of the idea of ​​freedom ordered under the law.

This idea of ​​freedom under the law is the miracle of Europe. It was not dictated by any enlightened political power, nor by any “ enlightened central plan ” (as perhaps Hegel, or Napoleon, or Pombal, or Hitler, or Mussolini, or Lenin, liked to believe), nor by no competent bureaucracy (such as the primitive Chinese Communist despots in service blindly believe, as indeed is the tone of the despotic and vulgar Chinese dictatorship).

The idea of ​​Europe is not the result of a central plan. In fact, the idea of ​​Europe arose out of the rebellion against the central plans devised and imposed by central political powers which are not accountable to the people. Alternatively, the crucial idea of ​​a decentralized, gentle and moderate conversation between different traditions, to some extent even rivals, gradually emerged. Among the crucial voices in this conversation that defines European identity are the Greco-Roman tradition and the Jewish and Christian tradition.

There are certainly differences and tensions between these traditions. But they surely had in common the belief (not positively proven) in the dignity of the human person and in his natural right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is the common credo of Euro-American democracies. American democracy is simply the other Europe, beyond the Atlantic. It is a Euro-American miracle, inspired by ideals and not by central plans, interests, classes or races. It is, in fact, an ideal of equality before the law!

