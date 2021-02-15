Election day report in Catalonia – Observer

Four surgical masks, a visor, an FFP2 mask, disposable gloves and, of course, disinfectant gel – this was the individual “kit” given to all members of the polling stations following the regional election in Catalonia, who took place this Sunday and saw the pro-independence parties get an absolute majority – 33 MPs for the ERC, 32 for Junts per Catalunya and 9 for the CUP – although the Catalan Socialists (PSC) won in numbers. voice (which they had not achieved at 22).

La Vanguardia reports that the third pandemic wave raging in this corner of Spain prompted an unprecedented election, at least in terms of health and safety measures. Maximum protection, larger voting spaces, better ventilation of the (few) closed areas, safety distances and great precaution were constant throughout this day which broke a negative record: voter turnout s’ is high at 53%, the lowest level in Spanish democratic history.

Nevertheless, the day passed with relative tranquility – to mark a modest demonstration during which some activists protested against Vox’s electoral rise – despite the long queues, a reality well known to the Portuguese who have participated in the re-election of Marcelo. Rebelo de Sousa as President of the Republic. The obligatory social distance and the longer delay in the act of voting for themselves (for lack of hygiene measures) justified these enormous lines. This detail, as well as the bad weather conditions experienced throughout the day, are factors highlighted by analysts as a possible justification for the abstention. Yet the most unusual of the day was the decision on how to vote for Covid-19 positive citizens.

One of the guiding principles of this electoral law was the distribution of voters by time bands during the day. Priority was given to groups at risk, mainly the elderly and people with co-morbidities, who had to wake up earlier to vote between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The general population followed, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., and finally, at the last hour of the open polls (from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), people infected with Covid-19 and those who had risky contacts with people infected have voted. Although postal voting saw a record turnout – around 284,706 people applied to use the service, a 350% increase from previous elections – those responsible for organizing the vote were unwilling to let voters quarantined outside and made this decision which forced a reorganization of the polling stations.

“The members of the polling station had 20 minutes to put on the personal protective equipment given to them,” reads the La Vanguardia liveblog. The Spanish newspaper also reports that this protection was virtually equivalent to that used by medical staff treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus and was backed up by reinforced cleaning teams who frequently disinfect all corners – the polling station did not not even directly touched the identification document. voters, they had to put it on a platter. El Periódico quoted the Departament de Salut – a sort of Catalan general directorate of health – which estimates that between 14 and 80,000 people will be included in this group of voters, among those infected and at risk.

In some polling stations, however, everything was ready, but hardly any voters showed up. It was like that in one of Tarragona’s arenas, the Tarraco Arena Plaza, as you can see in the journalist’s video from Radio Catalunya.

As usual, as soon as the ballot boxes were closed, the first projections started to emerge, predictions that soon predicted the outcome which was not known until around 1am Spanish time. The pro-independence forces, as expected, won the majority of parliamentary seats, although the Socialist Party received the most individual votes. The next few days (weeks?) Will still be marked by the usual twists and turns of parliamentary agreements and the election, in the Catalan parliament, of the new president of the Generalitat.