112 billion euros generated by e-commerce in 2020

In 2020, the results of e-commerce in France are excellent: 112 billion euros will be generated exclusively through online sales. This corresponds to an increase of 8.5% within one year. A contrasting record between products and services: in retail, internet sales increased 32% from 2019, while service sales decreased 10%.

The latest report from Fevad (Federation for E-Commerce and Distance Selling) shows how 2020 has been turned on its head by its counterpart to Covid-19. Before the crisis, e-commerce only made up 9.8% of retail, now 13.4%. In this study, we see that the average shopping basket in 2020 increased slightly compared to 2019 and rose from 59 to 61 euros. We understand that e-commerce has played a role as an “economic shock absorber” to physical business. The Fevad report mentions 17,400 additional online sales pages compared to 2019.

Physical trades saw unprecedented spikes during both lockouts. The acceleration of home delivery, Click & Collect, and Drive have allowed physical stores to withstand the shock. In particular, through online sales, they have been able to maintain an activity that some stores could not have done without the internet. If the results are positive, it’s still mixed. Selling products online is enabling this growth to be pulled up, but some players in the world of services have collapsed, such as travel and tourism companies, which saw a 47% decrease from 2019.

According to Fevad’s conclusions, the sales acceleration was particularly pronounced in the last quarter of 2020. At the time of Christmas, online sales are up 23% compared to the same period last year. In November and December alone, online sales of products and services reached 25 billion euros. Another highlight of the year: April 2020 and consumer goods with an increase of 86% compared to 2019. At the time of their first delivery, many French discovered the urge to do their shopping. A little revolution for some.

In summary, Marc Lolivier, General Delegate of Fevad, explains: “The year 2020, which was marked by the health crisis, has fundamentally changed the shopping habits of millions of French people. The unprecedented conditions caused them to get organized in the face of traffic restrictions and the closure of many physical businesses. The internet has enabled them to continue to eat, equip, exercise, and have fun while following applicable health precautions. Some of these habits persist over time and create new expectations in consumers, such as online access to their local stores. “