The anti-hunger program does not reach all those in need – Observer

The government last year doubled the operational program of support for the most needy people, offering baskets to 120 thousand people, instead of 60 thousand, but the offer still does not reach all those who need to cope at the rate of the crisis, according to the Public.

Coordinated by Social Security, the program, which has European funds, is supported by several organizations that allow the distribution of food. And several of these entities must now manage the queues.

The newspaper gives the example of Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Almada, which has 556 people receiving baskets, while before the pandemic there were exactly half of them. But there are 270 more on the waiting list. Also on the south shore, in Seixal, the Arrentela Parish Social Protection Center has started to help 418 people instead of 209, and there are still 164 people waiting.

In Porto, the National Association for the Aid of the Poor provides assistance to 1,200 people and has a waiting list of over 300 people. The director of the association, Claudina Costa, wants to help them, but the donations are not what they were: “We have benefactors, friends, companies, but it is failing now.

Asked about this issue, the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, assures the public that “in the territories and entities where the capacity is reached, the possibility of extending the support capacity by alternative means to POAPMC is assured, in order to guarantee a response to all situations of food shortage in families ”, with reference to social canteens and social work services.

